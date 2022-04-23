 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blizzard conditions closed HWY 212 Saturday

Heavy snow and low visibility forced the closure of a portion of U.S. Highway 212 stretching over 150 miles.

Lame Deer cam

A Montana Department of Transportation camera captures a blizzard outside of Lame Deer on Saturday. The blizzard closed much of Highway 212. 

While a drizzle of rain fell on Billings residents Saturday, residents of the towns along Highway 212, which stretches from Crow Agency east to South Dakota, woke up to blizzard conditions. The National Weather Service had placed a warning in effect for most of Southeastern Montana, with up to a foot of snow expected in some areas, along with 50-mph winds.

Slush made roads slick, and visibility was less than a quarter-mile due to blowing snow. The department announced that Highway 212 from Hardin to Alzada, near the Wyoming border, would remain closed until conditions approve. The announcement limited travel for residents of the eastern portion of the Crow Reservation and all of the most populous towns of the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

Three of the past six fatal crashes reported by Montana Highway Patrol have occurred on icy roads, according to the Missoulian. The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office posted a message to social media telling drivers to be cautious, and be aware of anyone who might be pulled to the side of the road. 

Road Closure

This map shows road closures announced by the Montana Department of Transportation due to blizzard conditions April 23, 2022

The blizzard warning for the region will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday, according to NWS. 

