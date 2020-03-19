Blizzard conditions expected across eastern Wyoming

7 Day Forecast
Blizzard conditions are expected across eastern Wyoming on Thursday, with 4 to 8 inches of snow and gusts as high as 50 mph.
The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for southeast Wyoming, Colorado's Eastern Plains and the western third of Nebraska.
Travel is expected to be difficult, with blowing snow affecting visibility.
The heaviest snows are expected in the Cheyenne area and on the Interstate 80 corridor, the weather service said. A recent blizzard on Interstate 80 led to a chain-reaction pileup that left three people dead and dozens injured.
Travel impacts are also expected on Interstate 25, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
Forecasters expect a foot of snow or more in the northern Colorado mountains. But most skiers and snowboarders will not get to enjoy it since Colorado's ski resorts are closed through April 6 because of the coronavirus. Those willing to head to the backcountry can still take advantage of it though.
The storm will let up Friday but the weather will remain cold until the weekend.
WYDOT issued an announcement Thursday morning saying that it is committed to getting through supplies that may be needed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Cheyenne crews have been tending to roads in recent days because of freezing fog that hit that part of the state.