BLM approves controversial bison grazing plan for American Prairie

The Bureau of Land Management on Wednesday issued a proposed decision to allow American Prairie to graze bison on about 63,000 acres of federal land in Phillips County under 10-year leases.

“Ultimately, the overall goals of any grazing decision are to ensure the health of BLM-administered public lands and implement the law,” said acting Montana/Dakotas State Director Theresa Hanley. “This proposed grazing decision will help us continue to achieve those goals, providing for multiple-purpose use and enjoyment, now and in the future.”

Pete Geddes, American Prairie vice president, said in an email, “We are extremely pleased with this decision, which will enable us to exercise our grazing privileges to sustainably grow our conservation herd of bison, protect the health of the land, and create more outdoor opportunities for visitors to experience Montana’s prairie lands and wildlife.”

American Prairie’s initial request in 2017 to change the terms of the grazing allotments on 290,000 acres angered some ranchers, the Montana Stockgrowers Association and politicians in the region. More than 2,400 comments were received on the proposal.

The 2019 Legislature passed a House joint resolution requesting the BLM deny the grazing permit. By the end of the year, American Prairie amended its proposal, reducing the acreage.

After the BLM gave its initial approval to the plan, Gov. Greg Gianforte criticized the agency for not allowing enough time for the public to comment. The BLM extended the comment deadline, but state officials said it wasn’t enough. As a result, a Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation administrator charged the BLM did not have the authority to grant American Prairie permits to graze on federal lands.

Shawn Thomas, division administrator for Trust Land Management, made the statement in a letter to the BLM and also requested the federal agency withhold its decision until the DNRC conducted its own environmental analysis.

Brooke Stroyke, press secretary for Gianforte, said in an email, “The state has received and is reviewing the BLM's grazing decision. The governor shares Montanans' hope that BLM took Montanans' comments to heart and bolstered its analysis to reach a legal, well-reasoned decision.”

Opponents to the BLM decision have 15 days to protest.

This story will be updated.

