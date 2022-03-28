BLM begins travel planning for Cottonwood/Weatherman region with online meetings

More than 340 miles of routes have been identified in the 76,305-acre Cottonwood/Weatherman Travel Management Area for review by the Bureau of Land Management for a new travel plan.

A virtual meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 30, at 5:30 p.m. to provide the public more information about the process and to offer comments to the BLM. To register for the meeting, log on to https://bit.ly/3tJzuid. Another online meeting will be held on April 4 at noon. To register, log on to https://bit.ly/3tP3g5k.

“We’re just trying to do public outreach to hear what people want out there” when it comes to motorized versus nonmotorized routes, said BLM Recreation Planner Jenny Alexander.

The triangular-shaped high desert region – composed of sagebrush, sandstone cliffs and washed out gullies – is roughly framed by Highway 72 to the west, Highway 310 to the east, the community of Bridger to the north and the Wyoming state line to the south.

“We’ve been seeing more use all over,” Alexander said.

In addition to old Jeep roads, the area features hiking paths and several single-track motorcycle trails. The Billings Motorcycle Club has used the region almost annually for 45 years for its “Elk Basin Cross Country Race” every third weekend in June. The same routes also attract mountain bikers.

“It’s a huge area, one of our bigger spots,” Alexander said.

The eastern side of the planning area also contains the historically significant Weatherman Draw Area of Critical Environmental Concern. The draw is reported to have the “largest known collection of Native American rock art in North America” spread throughout the foothills.

Also known as the Valley of the Shields and the Valley of the Chiefs, an anonymous benefactor in 2009 purchased 615 acres at the mouth of Weatherman Draw and donated it to the BLM to protect access to the culturally sensitive and popular hiking area. Scattered across the ACEC’s cliffs are pictographs and petroglyphs dating back more than 1,000 years. The rock art depicts animals and human figures, some with large shields, possibly predating the arrival of horses in the region.

Archaeological digs have provided evidence of use by several tribes, including the Crow, Cheyenne, Shoshone, Blackfeet and Sioux who would gather and pray in quest of visions.

In 2002, Anschutz Exploration Corp. transferred its mineral leases in the area to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, sparing the sensitive region from oil and gas drilling.

Written comments can be sent to the Billings Field Office, attention Jenny Alexander, Cottonwood/Weatherman TMA, 5001 Southgate Drive, Billings, MT 59101.

Once the comment period is completed, the BLM will use the information to write a draft environmental assessment. The document will then be released to the public for comment.

