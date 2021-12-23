BLM Cody’s Gretchen Hurley receives stewardship excellence award

The annual Excellence Through Stewardship Award recognizes a select few BLM employees for their exemplary stewardship performance, resulting in a local or national contribution to the BLM’s mission. Hurley was honored at a virtual award ceremony earlier this month.

“Gretchen's persistence to complete the top priority for reclamation in the State of Wyoming Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) program resulted in alleviating public safety concerns and improving the health of the land for future generations,” said acting Cody Field Manager Chad Krause.

The special recognition is for Hurley’s work between 2006 and 2020 to reclaim three hazardous uranium mine areas abandoned 50 years ago on Little Mountain. From before the early 1950s through 1970, the Little Mountain area experienced an active period of uranium exploration and underground mining. The surface and underground disturbance caused by the mining was never reclaimed, resulting in numerous physical and radiological hazards left behind. The abandoned mines were successfully reclaimed in fall 2020, in partnership with the State of Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality ̶ AML Division.