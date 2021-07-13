BLM extends comment period on APR's bison grazing proposal

In the agency's announcement, BLM Montana-Dakotas state director John Mehlhoff said the original timeline was beyond what is considered normal for public comments.

“While 60 days already far exceeds any requirements for this type of (National Environmental Policy Act) activity, we recognize this proposal has generated greater public interest than similar grazing permit applications,” Mehlhoff said. “This public comment period is an important stage of the decision-making process, and we encourage those who choose to participate to submit substantive comments.”

The new deadline for comments is Sept. 28.

The American Prairie Reserve supported the extended time period, although a spokesperson noted considerable comment has already been gathered and public meetings held.

"This has already been a comprehensive multi-year process which has included four in-person public meetings, over 2,000 public comments in support, and collaboration with our neighbors to modify and improve the original proposal,” said Beth Saboe, senior public relations manager for APR. “We support this comment extension to ensure everyone has had enough time to better understand how the proposal will benefit local wildlife, improve land and water quality, and create new local jobs, all without impacting the value of the ranching economy.”