BLM gives final OK to American Prairie bison grazing plans; GOP politicians vow to fight

In a decision opponents are plotting to reverse, the Bureau of Land Management on Thursday issued its final decision approving American Prairie’s request to graze domesticated bison on 63,500 acres of public land in Phillips County.

A change was denied on a seventh request because American Prairie shares the allotment with another cattle rancher. The grazing leases are good for 10 years but subject to review and monitoring.

American Prairie said in a statement the BLM's decision "will facilitate the sustainable growth of their private conservation herd of bison from approximately 800 animals to 1,000 animals by 2025. By comparison, the majority of American Prairie’s land base is leased out to local cattle ranchers and supports over 10,000 head of cattle."

The change to its grazing permits was first requested by American Prairie in 2017, which was downsized two years later due to public outcry. More than 2,500 comments were received on the initial proposal.

Who?

American Prairie is a nonprofit group formed in 2001 that has purchased ranches across Eastern Montana totaling more than 450,000 acres (117,611 private and 334,817 public).

The group’s goal is to one day lace together its private lands with 3 million acres of adjoining public property to create a wildlife preserve and refuge for prairie species. The group also offers visitor access to parts of its property for recreation, including camping and hunting. It has previously been known as the American Prairie Foundation, and the American Prairie Reserve.

Opponents

Adversaries have 30 days to appeal the BLM decision, which seems likely given comments from state and federal politicians and the Montana Stockgrower’s Association.

“To say we are disappointed with the final decision would be an understatement,” Jim Steinbeisser, MSGA president, in a press release.

The release goes on to contend that the BLM’s “decision is a significant change to grazing on federal lands and will have serious repercussions on BLM grazing throughout the West.

Sen. Steve Daines directly blamed President Joe Biden, saying it was “yet another example” of the administration “ignoring input from Montana ranchers.” His statement goes on to say he will work “closely” with Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on a response to the BLM decision.

Gianforte said the BLM failed to give the public a chance to comment and lacked "statutory authority" to enact its proposal.

The director of the BLM, Tracy Stone-Manning, is a Montanan who formerly led the state’s Department of Environmental Quality, served as Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock’s chief of state and as a state director for Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. Daines had attempted to block Stone-Manning’s appointment to the BLM.

Protests by the Montana governor’s office were three of the 42 directly addressed by the BLM in its final decision. The Fergus County Commission led all protest comments with eight, followed by the Missouri River Stewards with seven.

Grazing act

The protests included claims that the modification of fences and allowing bison went against the tenants of the Taylor Grazing Act.

Passed in 1934, the act was meant to improve federal lands by implementing regulations following the drought of the Dust Bowl that exacerbated poor farming and livestock grazing practices.

Rotational grazing, which moves cattle onto different pastures to lessen the cattle’s impact on the rangeland, has evolved as a way to better manage ecological impacts on the prairie. Such grazing requires the installation of fences to contain the cattle. Ranchers see the removal of interior fences, as American Prairie will do, as a violation of the Taylor Grazing Act’s intent. American Prairie has responded that removing the interior fences allows bison to roam across a wider landscape.

Counter arguments

The BLM wrote counter arguments to each of the protests, outlining that bison are permitted on BLM lands elsewhere in Montana, as well as in Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

“Though the proposal to allow domestic indigenous livestock grazing conflicts with views and opinions expressed among some users of public lands, such unfavorable views of the proposal itself do not constitute scientific controversy, disagreement about the nature of effects, or provide evidence that the project is not in conformance to BLM’s statutory and regulatory requirements,” the agency stated.

Fears

Speaking to the fears of people involved in the controversy were the comments of James Johnson, Karyl Barnes, the Missouri River Stewards and the Valley County Commission.

Johnson wrote, “This allows exactly what the Taylor Grazing Act was trying to prevent, allowing the land to be captured by the regulated interests of (American Prairie).”

Barnes wrote, “I think it very sad that (American Prairie) can eliminate ranchers and farmers to run buffalo mainly for a tourist attraction.”

The Valley County Commission wrote in its protest: “This proposed decision continues the threat that all BLM lands and associated state and private properties in Valley County will eventually be lost from agricultural production. This, along with the inflated land values that APR's entry in the market has caused, provokes a feeling of impending doom for many farmers, ranchers, and business owner's dependent on agriculture, as well as to most citizens who support agriculture and value our way of life.”

The Missouri River Stewards wrote, “There is no authority for federal agencies to directly facilitate such an outrageous undertaking by a non-profit organization. The issue at hand is not about bison grazing permits; it's about acceding (sic) millions of acres of public land for use by a private organization to fulfill its agenda for the region.”

Roger and Robin Peters argued that if there are fewer cattle grazing on the BLM lands because of the change, the result would be a loss of $1.5 million of income “not taxed that supports our communities and state leaving the rest of us to make up that revenue.”

The BLM responded to the Peters noting that, “According to the 2017 National Agricultural Statistical Service Census of Agriculture, Phillips County has 51,502 beef cattle. The annual requirement for that number of cattle is approximately 618,024 AUMs (animal unit months) of forage or equivalent. If all AUMs on BLM allotments authorized to APR were consumed by bison, it would amount to 1.25% of the forage in Phillips County.”

Nonprofit

On the opposite side of the controversy, American Prairie’s CEO Alison Fox said in a statement that the BLM’s decision “recognizes that bison benefit native wildlife, restore water quality, and will improve rangeland conditions in north central Montana.

“This decision is grounded in sound science, complies with all local, state, and federal laws, and recognizes the important ways bison grazing has and will continue to improve rangeland health,” she added.

Under the agreement with the BLM, American Prairie will conduct seasonal grazing on four of the allotments. Year-round grazing would be permitted on three allotments, two of which had been previously authorized for year-round bison grazing. It also authorizes American Prairie to remove about 30 miles of interior fencing.

According to Pete Geddes, American Prairie’s vice president and chief external relations officer, the “bison grazing will comply with all federal, state and county laws. That includes a comprehensive disease management agreement that was unanimously approved by Phillips County officials and American Prairie in 2020” following a lawsuit.

Unwelcome

Local and state Republican politicians and political operatives have been hostile to American Prairie since its inception, enacting or attempting to enact laws to stifle or control its growth.

The 2019 Legislature passed a House joint resolution requesting the BLM deny the grazing permit.

In 2021 a legislative committee tabled a bill that would have banned nonprofits from buying agricultural land, specifically targeting American Prairie, after some Republicans saw the measure as an infringement on private property rights.

Later that year, a Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation administrator charged the BLM did not have the authority to grant American Prairie permits to graze on federal lands.

Elsewhere

As the state's cattle industry and pro-agriculture politicians have taken aim at the BLM for what it sees as its pro-American Prairie decision, the Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility has charged the federal agency has given commercial livestock grazing a pass when it comes to climate change.

PEER contended the BLM "grazing program issues some 18,000 permits covering 155 million acres, an expanse roughly equivalent to California and Oregon, combined. These lands provide forage for approximately 1.5 million cattle, which greatly decrease these lands’ ability to sequester carbon."

PEER suggested the BLM take steps to "better protect rangelands from climate impacts."

BLM's final decision record for the American Prairie request, and documents associated with the environmental assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact are available on the BLM’s ePlanning website https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/103543/570.