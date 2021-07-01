BLM gives initial OK to American Prairie Reserve's controversial bison grazing permit

In a move that’s likely to cause an uproar among Montana residents opposed to the American Prairie Reserve, the Bureau of Land Management is proposing to approve the group’s request for 10-year grazing permits for cattle and bison on seven allotments across more than 69,300 acres of public land in Phillips County.
The nonprofit APR manages more than 800 head of bison with a long-term goal of establishing a conservation herd of 10,000 animals. In addition to bison, the reserve also provides grazing leases to ranchers for 13,000 head of cattle.
“The BLM has implemented similar actions in other areas, including existing permits for bison grazing currently held by APR,” the BLM noted in its Finding of No Significant Impact. “As a result, no precedent would be set with approval of the proposed action.”
The APR has had year-round bison gazing on its 12,000-acre Sun Prairie allotment since 2014.
Chuck Denowh, representing United Property Owners of Montana, denounced the BLM’s decision.
“For BLM to go along with APRs extremist proposal would be a radical departure from historic use of our public lands,” he wrote in an email. “BLM rangeland by law is reserved for livestock grazing, but APR has made it clear they have no intent to run their bison herd as livestock. It’s clear BLM would be violating the Taylor Grazing Act if they approve APR’s plan.”
Modified
APR’s request for the change, along with a proposal to modify the permits’ season of use and to allow the reconstruction or removal of fences, was submitted to the BLM in 2019. That proposal was a reduction from an original application that sought year-round grazing across 290,000 acres. The first APR proposal drew more than 2,400 comments, prompting the group to make changes in an attempt to reduce locals’ concerns, while at the same time proving the concept.
On Thursday the BLM published a FONSI along with a draft environmental assessment. Public comment will be taken through Aug. 29. A virtual public meeting will be held on July 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Participants are required to preregister.
“Even if people can’t attend the virtual meeting, we still hope they’ll visit the ePlanning website to read the Draft EA and FONSI, and provide thoughtful, substantive comments,” said BLM Malta Field Manager Tom Darrington in a press release. “All comments received will be reviewed and considered by our interdisciplinary team.”
After the Draft EA and FONSI comments are received and reviewed, a Final Environmental Assessment and FONSI will be produced and released. BLM will then issue a grazing decision. All grazing decisions are subject to a 15-day protest and 30-day appeal period.
Opposition
APR has struggled to overcome numerous avenues of opposition.
In this year’s Legislature a bill was introduced that would have banned nonprofits from buying agricultural land. The bill sparked strong opposition, even among some Republicans, on the grounds the legislation would infringe on constitutional rights.
In 2019 the Legislature passed House Joint Resolution 28 requesting that the BLM deny the grazing permit.
Opponents of the APR have argued that bison are a danger to the public if they escape, and may be a vector for disease. Last year, the group struck a deal with the Phillips County Conservation District after challenging the legality of its bison grazing ordinance. Part of that agreement includes more testing of bison and greater transparency of test results.
Some APR adversaries are also fearful of the group’s acquisition of traditional cattle ranches along the Upper Missouri River Breaks. So far the nonprofit group has made 32 purchases since 2004 to acquire 420,425 acres of deeded and leased land. Some of that private land has been opened to the public for hunting, camping and hiking.
The group’s goal is to one day knit together private lands it is buying from willing sellers along with federal and state acreage to create a 3 million-acre wildlife reserve that adjoins the C.M Russell National Wildlife Refuge.
Wildlife
The BLM’s FONSI is an affirmation of what the APR and its supporters have long argued, that managed bison grazing will not have a detrimental effect on public lands. Measures, such as removing interior fences, to provide bison more room to roam will have the added advantage of helping wildlife, the BLM concluded.
“Transition from cattle grazing to bison pasturing is thus not anticipated to result in measurable adverse effects on uplands, riparian areas, water quality, or habitats for native plant and animal species because BLM-administered lands would still be required to meet the Standards and Guidelines for Rangeland Health and the desired conditions for greater sage-grouse habitat from the Hi Line (Resource Management Plan),” the FONSI noted.
Removing 15% of existing fencing would benefit wildlife by decreasing wildlife habitat fragmentation, barriers to big game migration and decrease the availability of perches for avian predators near sage grouse habitat.
With bison on the landscape, riparian areas that have deteriorated “would be expected to continue along their apparent upward trend over both the short and long term, although the rate of improvement would heavily depend on the various riparian zones’ resilience after reduction of disturbance by cattle,” the FONSI said.
The BLM acknowledged that although some public lands users’ opinions may be unfavorable to bison grazing, “such unfavorable views of the proposal itself do not constitute scientific controversy or disagreement about the nature of the effects. Moreover, no evidence has been offered to support the contention that effects of bison grazing on resources being analyzed in the EA are previously unknown or would result in potential environmental impacts that would create scientific controversy.”
Documents associated with the EA’s completed public scoping period are available on the BLM’s ePlanning website https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/103543/510.