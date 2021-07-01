BLM gives initial OK to American Prairie Reserve's controversial bison grazing permit

The group’s goal is to one day knit together private lands it is buying from willing sellers along with federal and state acreage to create a 3 million-acre wildlife reserve that adjoins the C.M Russell National Wildlife Refuge.

Wildlife

The BLM’s FONSI is an affirmation of what the APR and its supporters have long argued, that managed bison grazing will not have a detrimental effect on public lands. Measures, such as removing interior fences, to provide bison more room to roam will have the added advantage of helping wildlife, the BLM concluded.

“Transition from cattle grazing to bison pasturing is thus not anticipated to result in measurable adverse effects on uplands, riparian areas, water quality, or habitats for native plant and animal species because BLM-administered lands would still be required to meet the Standards and Guidelines for Rangeland Health and the desired conditions for greater sage-grouse habitat from the Hi Line (Resource Management Plan),” the FONSI noted.

Removing 15% of existing fencing would benefit wildlife by decreasing wildlife habitat fragmentation, barriers to big game migration and decrease the availability of perches for avian predators near sage grouse habitat.