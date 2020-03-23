BLM: It's settled, 'Jane' was a juvenile T. rex, not another species

Turns out that in the last 15 years scientists have figured that out. By cutting a slice out of the limb bone of a dinosaur and grinding it down until it is so thin that light can pass through it, amazing details of the bone’s structure can be observed, including tell-tale signs of growth. Very much like a tree ring, rings of growth observed in the bone are laid down in an annual cycle, so you can count the rings to see how old the animal was when it died.

The results just published show that one of the specimens of “Nanotyrannus” died at about 13 years of age, and the other at 15, and both were only half the size of an adult. From studying the “big guys” it is known that T. rex reaches full size after about 20 years. This and other lines of evidence have convinced most paleontologists that “Nanotyrannus” specimens are actually juvenile T. rex specimens. And the considerable size difference between juveniles and adults points to very different lifestyles between the two groups. Juveniles could not deliver the tremendous bone-crushing bites that their elders could provide, indicating that they likely fed differently over their lifetimes.