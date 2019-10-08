In response to a lawsuit and a judge's 2018 ruling, the Bureau of Land Management has published a revised environmental impact statement that considers decreasing the amount of coal potentially available for leasing.
The 2015 Resource Management Plan for the Miles City Field Office also considers the environmental consequences of downstream combustion of coal, oil, and gas open to development. The agency was also required to provide additional justification and analysis of global warming potential.
The public can protest the revisions before Nov. 4.
The work is the result of a lawsuit filed by the Western Organization of Resource Councils and the Sierra Club. The groups successfully argued that when federal officials drew up land management plans for the Powder River Basin they failed to acknowledge the large volumes of greenhouse gases that would be generated from burning the region's fossil fuels.
U.S. District Judge Brian Morris agreed.
The basin has the largest coal reserves in the U.S. and lesser quantities of oil and gas. Morris said any new or pending lease sales in the area must be subjected to a detailed environmental review.
The final supplemental EIS, and associated documents, are available at the project’s ePlanning website at https://go.usa.gov/xmbE4. For more information, contact Irma Nansel at: 406-233-2800.