More than 900 additional acres are being withdrawn for 20 years from future mining activities at the Zortman-Landusky Mine reclamation area under a decision announced by the Bureau of Land Management on Thursday.

The agency administers the land, located in Phillips County along the edge of the Little Rocky Mountains.

The 912.33 acres are in addition to 2,688.13 acres withdrawn in the same area under an order BLM finalized last September.

The additional acreage was pulled from development in response to comments the agency received from the Fort Belknap Tribes and the public, the BLM said in a press release last year.

The same total acreage — 3,600 acres — had previously been withdrawn in 2000 to "promote successful reclamation, protect associated infrastructure, and ensure public safety on BLM lands affected by prior mining activities," according to the agency's environmental assessment released last April.

The order will prevent new mining activities and disturbance of the public lands for 20 years and provide time to assess and monitor the effectiveness of ongoing reclamation activities, the BLM said.

Approximately $83.7 million in reclamation bonds and state of Montana and BLM funds have been spent since 1999 to fund site reclamation and water treatment plant operations after the mine operator declared bankruptcy and abandoned the mines in 1998.

It is anticipated that water treatment will continue indefinitely, with continued funding needed for ongoing operation and monitoring activities. The BLM estimated that approximately $2.2 million per year will be needed for water treatment into the foreseeable future.

For more information about the Zortman-Landusky Mine reclamation area, or to see the environmental review documents associated with this withdrawal, go to BLM’s ePlanning website — https://eplanning.blm.gov. Search using the National Environmental Policy Act number: DOI-BLM-MT-L010-2021-0003-EA.