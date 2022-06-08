BLM proposes another 900-plus acre withdrawal from mining in Zortman area

In response to tribal and public comments, the Bureau of Land Management is proposing a withdrawal of more than 900 acres at the Zortman-Landusky Mine reclamation area, the agency announced recently.

This acreage is in addition to 2,688.13 acres previously proposed for withdrawal on Oct. 7, 2020. The total acreage of the two withdrawals would cover approximately the same area as a previous 20-year withdrawal that expired in 2020.

“Proposing to withdraw this additional area is responsive to comments we received from the Fort Belknap Tribes and the public,” said acting Montana/Dakotas State Director Theresa Hanley. “We developed an alternative in our environmental assessment that considers this additional withdrawal.”

The area has drawn increased interest recently as a Bozeman entrepreneur has proposed digging test pits to assay the ore to possibly mine the area.

The newly proposed withdrawal of 912.33 acres would limit new mining or disturbance of these additional acres of public land while providing the BLM time to assess and monitor the effectiveness of ongoing reclamation activities and ensure public safety. This requires the publication of an additional Federal Register notice and another opportunity for public comment.

Approximately $83.7 million in reclamation bonds and state of Montana and BLM funding have been spent since 1999 to fund reclamation and water treatment plant operations after a previous mine operator declared bankruptcy and abandoned the mines in 1998.

The publication of the notice in the Federal Register proposes to close the additional 912.33 acres of land from appropriation under public land laws, including location and entry under the United States mining laws for up to two years, subject to valid existing rights. This closure will protect the lands and facilitate reclamation efforts at the Zortman and Landusky mines, the BLM said.

The agency is seeking public input on this proposed withdrawal. Public comments will be accepted for 90 days following the Federal Register notice publication https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2022/06/06/2022-12103/notice-of-proposed-withdrawal-and-public-meeting-montana. A virtual Zoom meeting to provide for public comment will be held June 21, 2022, at 4 p.m. https://blm.zoomgov.com/j/1616502018?pwd=d1hHenZNdnk2ZmhqY0tPaFUxMUFaUT09, Meeting ID: 161 650 2018, Passcode: 544914.

