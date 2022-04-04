BLM release environmental assessment of Zortman-area mining withdrawal

In a historic mining district in the Little Rocky Mountains, the Bureau of Land Management is seeking comments on its environmental assessment regarding the possible withdrawal of up to 3,600 acres of federal lands from hardrock mining for 20 years.

The document offers three possibilities: no action; a withdrawal of 2,688 acres or a larger withdrawal of 3,600 acres. Both of the action alternatives would include the designation of an Area of Critical Environmental Concern. The ACEC designation would close BLM public lands to off-road vehicles.

More than 3,500 of the same acres were withdrawn from mining development in 2000 for 20 years, so the proposed actions are nothing new. Public recreation use has been restricted in the area for more than 20 years for safety reasons.

There are 10 unpatented mining claims located within or adjacent to the ACEC.

The BLM received a total of 1,706 public comments via email. Of these, 1,692 were the same form letter. Only 10 of the submitted comments were unique.

All public comments received by the BLM expressed support for the proposed withdrawal, although some commenters requested that the withdrawal be made “permanent,” and that the withdrawn area be increased in size.

The Zortman-Landusky Mine has undergone extensive reclamation work to treat toxic runoff that includes heavy metals, nitrates, selenium and cyanide, but more work remains. The BLM estimates “reclamation contracts will total about $70 million and involve moving millions of tons of waste rock and treating hundreds of millions of gallons of water over the next 20 years.”

Cleanup is in the hands of the state and federal agencies because the mine operator, Zortman Mining Inc., filed for bankruptcy protection in 1998. The company’s reclamation bond covered only a portion of the work needed to repair the area after years of cyanide heap leaching, a way to extract small amounts of gold from tons of rock using cyanide. When the state took over cleanup at the site the work was estimated to cost $100 million and could be required forever.

Although the 20-year withdrawal would halt any hard rock mining, it would not preclude the BLM from allowing mining for materials like sand and gravel.

A Bozeman man has proposed removing rock for testing from private mining claims inside the boundary of BLM’s proposed withdrawal area. He is awaiting approval from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality before proceeding on one proposal while the agency has already approved another.

The environmental assessment and a link to provide electronic comments is available by visiting the BLM’s ePlanning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov. Search using the National Environmental Policy Act number: DOI-BLM-MT-L010-2021-0003-EA. Public comments may also be submitted via the U.S. Postal Service addressed to: BLM Malta Field Office; Re: Z-L Withdrawal; 501 South 2nd Street East; Malta, MT 59538.

The public comment period will be open until May 3.

A virtual public meeting on Zoom starts at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, at https://blm.zoomgov.com/j/1611868055?pwd=azIzYi9DVmsxdXFSd2FUQWc4U0hLdz09 The meeting ID is: 161 186 8055 and the passcode is: 554233.

Once comments are reviewed, the BLM will send a letter to the Secretary of the Interior recommending the withdrawal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0