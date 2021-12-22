 Skip to main content
BLM repairs Middle Two Calf Road in Missouri Breaks
topical top story

The Bureau of Land Management's Middle Two Calf Road reconstruction project rerouted more than one-half mile of road away from washed-out areas of the old route, restoring public access and improving traveler safety.

 Sam Ackerman, BLM

Back-country travelers can once again access Middle Two Calf Road, part of the Missouri Breaks National Back Country Byway between Winifred and the James Kipp Recreation Area.

The Bureau of Land Management recently completed road reconstruction and low-water crossing improvements, allowing the road to be reopened to public access.

Contractors prepare a section of the Middle Two Calf Road on  Nov. 5 for pouring a new concrete low-water crossing. The new crossing is part of a recently complete road reconstruction project, improving public access and traveler safety within the BLM’s Missouri Breaks National Back Country Byway.

The natural-soil-surfaced road had been closed for public safety in 2016 after several sections were heavily eroded by rain, making the route impassable in some locations. Before being washed-out, the road was frequently used by private landowners, recreationists, hunters, cattle range operators, utility companies and BLM staff. While the road was closed, drivers had to add several hours of travel time in order to access this area using other routes.

The Bureau of Land Management's Middle Two Calf Road reconstruction project includes two new concrete stream crossings, including rock riprap erosion protection. Riprap was also added to another existing concrete crossing to deter erosion.

The reconstruction project rerouted more than one-half mile of road away from the washed-out areas. Workers constructed two new concrete stream crossings, including rock riprap erosion protection. Riprap was also added to an existing concrete crossing to deter erosion. Additionally, the old dirt road was reclaimed by scarifying for reseeding with native grasses.

Work was performed under a competitive contract awarded in September 2021 to Youderian Construction, of Stanford.

The newly reconstructed, 19-mile-long Middle Two Calf Road offers a shorter byway loop within the Missouri Breaks National Back Country Byway, between Winifred and the James Kipp Recreation Area. 

The 19-mile-long Middle Two Calf Road offers a shorter byway loop within the monument. All routes within the byway pass through wooded enclaves with scenic views of the far-off Judith, Bears Paw and Little Rocky Mountains. 

