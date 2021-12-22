BLM repairs Middle Two Calf Road in Missouri Breaks

Back-country travelers can once again access Middle Two Calf Road, part of the Missouri Breaks National Back Country Byway between Winifred and the James Kipp Recreation Area.

The Bureau of Land Management recently completed road reconstruction and low-water crossing improvements, allowing the road to be reopened to public access.

The natural-soil-surfaced road had been closed for public safety in 2016 after several sections were heavily eroded by rain, making the route impassable in some locations. Before being washed-out, the road was frequently used by private landowners, recreationists, hunters, cattle range operators, utility companies and BLM staff. While the road was closed, drivers had to add several hours of travel time in order to access this area using other routes.

The reconstruction project rerouted more than one-half mile of road away from the washed-out areas. Workers constructed two new concrete stream crossings, including rock riprap erosion protection. Riprap was also added to an existing concrete crossing to deter erosion. Additionally, the old dirt road was reclaimed by scarifying for reseeding with native grasses.