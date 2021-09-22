BLM schedules meeting on 38,000-acre SE Wyoming land deal

A 38,000-acre block of state and BLM administered lands in southeast Wyoming is being considered for a land exchange to create opportunities for outdoor recreation.

The Bureau of Land Management Rawlins Field Office, in partnership with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Conservation Fund, is inviting the public to participate in a virtual public meeting on Oct. 13 to discuss the proposed Southeast Wyoming Land Exchange.

The BLM will also discuss a proposed acquisition of the 6,647-acre Mule Creek Ranch in Albany County and a pool of up to 35,231 acres of scattered federal lands administered by the BLM, from which lands may be selected to be sold or exchanged to complete the project.

The public meeting will be held through Zoom as a webinar and members of the public may participate by registering in advance at https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_AwrNbC0dReeQrlDQ_1wbuQ. The meeting will be held from 5:30-7 p.m.