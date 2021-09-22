BLM schedules meeting on 38,000-acre SE Wyoming land deal

A 38,000-acre block of state and BLM administered lands in southeast Wyoming is being considered for a land exchange to create opportunities for outdoor recreation.
The Bureau of Land Management Rawlins Field Office, in partnership with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Conservation Fund, is inviting the public to participate in a virtual public meeting on Oct. 13 to discuss the proposed Southeast Wyoming Land Exchange.
The BLM will also discuss a proposed acquisition of the 6,647-acre Mule Creek Ranch in Albany County and a pool of up to 35,231 acres of scattered federal lands administered by the BLM, from which lands may be selected to be sold or exchanged to complete the project.
The public meeting will be held through Zoom as a webinar and members of the public may participate by registering in advance at https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_AwrNbC0dReeQrlDQ_1wbuQ. The meeting will be held from 5:30-7 p.m.
Interested parties may submit comments concerning the proposed exchange, including notification of any liens, encumbrances, or other claims relating to the lands being considered for exchange, to Dennis J. Carpenter, Rawlins Field Manager, 1300 3rd Street, Rawlins, Wyoming, 82301. Comments may also be emailed to BLM_WY_RFO_MuleCreekRanchAcquisition@blm.gov; comments cannot be accepted via fax. To ensure consideration in the environmental analysis of the proposed exchange, written comments must be received by Nov. 12.
For additional information, contact project coordinator Annette Treat at 307-328-4314 or visit www.blm.gov/southeast-wyoming-land-exchange.