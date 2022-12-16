BLM seeks comments on improving rec facilities southeast of Miles City

Improvements to land surrounding Dean Reservoir, located about 12 miles southeast of Miles City, are being explored by the Bureau of Land Management.

The .9-acre reservoir, a rainbow trout fishery stocked by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, sits on a 162-acre Special Recreation Management Area managed by the BLM.

The agency is considering several upgrades to improve the site, which could include: about 2.5 miles of hiking trails, a parking lot, a double vault toilet, RV/trailer and tent campsites with fire rings and tables, a host campsite where electricity, sewer and water would be available and upgrades to the access road.

The only current amenities at the SRMA are one picnic table, two campfire rings and an information board. Yet the area is used for fishing, hunting, hiking and dispersed camping, which is prevalent around the reservoir.

Work could start in 2024 with phased construction based on funding, according to the BLM. No cost estimate for the work has yet been outlined.

The proposal for upgrades to camping and recreating at the site come as Montana State Parks and Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking to purchase land along the lower Yellowstone River between Hysham and Sidney for public access, as well as campsites, boat launches and possibly a new state park.

A recent economic study commissioned by the coalition pursuing greater recreational opportunities in southeast Montana showed the access sites could add $5.3 million to the economy along with 50 jobs.

The public is invited to provide substantive comments on the proposal through Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m. The feedback will help BLM identify issues for analysis, such as potential significant environmental impact.

Comments can be submitted through BLM’s National NEPA Register website by visiting the project site at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2022461/510. Click on the “Participate Now” tab on the left to find the form for submitting information.

Following analysis of the comments, the BLM will write an environmental assessment going into more detail on the proposal.