BLM seeks to better define genetic diversity in Pryor Mountain wild horses

In the wake of a 2018 lawsuit, the Bureau of Land Management is proposing changes to how it defines genetic diversity in the Pryor Mountain wild horse herd.

Some members of the herd have ties to Spanish breeds brought to North America in the 1500s. How to preserve that lineage, while also reducing the number of horses to meet management goals, has caused problems between the agency and horse advocates.

The Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range is spread across 38,000-acres. The majority of the range is on BLM land, but it also crosses onto the Custer Gallatin National Forest and the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area in south-central Montana and north-central Wyoming.

Definition

According to a BLM press release, the “existing plan directs the BLM to manage for all genetic representations in the herd but does not define what that means.”

By amending the existing Resource Management Plan, the BLM is attempting to “address the risks associated with inbreeding, including the use of genetic information to determine management actions.” Comments are being taken on the proposal through April 29.

“The main thing that could lead to confusion is this comment period is limited to the amendment to the Resource Management Plan,” said Dave Lefevre, manager of BLM’s Billings Field Office. “We’re correcting the existing language to be more consistent with [Wild Horse and Burro Handbook] language.”

The new language will ensure future management decisions are based on field monitoring and genetic assessments, he added.

Pryor Mountain Wild Mustang Center executive director Nancy Cerroni said, “Our primary concern is to ensure that the herd's genetic integrity is maintained, and we feel this is best accomplished with proper maintenance of the bloodlines.”

The center is based in Lovell, Wyoming.

Lawsuit

In 2018, wild horse advocates won a temporary restraining order halting the BLM’s proposed removal of 17 wild horses from the Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range. The Cloud Foundation, a Colorado-based wild horse advocacy group, argued that removing the horses would “irreparably destroy the genetic viability” of the herd.

U.S. District Court Judge Susan Watters ruled the BLM “may have acted arbitrarily and capriciously by failing to consider the ramifications of the loss of horses it chose to remove.”

Over AML

By last fall, the horse herd had grown to 195 animals. The appropriate management level the BLM established for the herd in 2009 was 90 to 120 animals. The agency was ordered in a 2016 court case to recalculate the AML before another gather, something the BLM failed to prove to Judge Watters in the 2018 lawsuit.

Lefevre said the BLM will recalculate the AML based on the capacity of the horse range, and by looking at the population “through a different lens.” Yet he added it’s not likely to change much.

The BLM justified the 2018 removal of horses saying the population was degrading the horse range, but Judge Watters said the agency failed to show “that at least some of the damage to the range is attributable, at least in part, to [the BLM’s] failure to implement range-land improvements.”

“There’s not a lot of food left for them,” Lefevre said. “They are looking in new areas for feed.”

Since the horses are wild, it’s against national policy and regulations to supplement the horses' food.

Bloodlines

The BLM’s plan requires the agency to manage for “Colonial Spanish” type horses, for a balanced sex ratio, for a core breeding population of mainly 5 to 10 year old horses, to maintain rare or unusual colors and to prevent the elimination of bloodlines.

The Cloud Foundation argued in its 2018 request for a temporary restraining order that the BLM had miscounted the herd, partly because horse deaths were outnumbering births. The group also claimed that BLM’s proposal “did not take into account the matrilineal and patrilineal lines of each animal, wild horse bloodlines could accidentally be eliminated.”

The Pryor Mountain Wild Mustang Center also challenged the 2018 horse removal saying the “BLM’s historic management actions, combined with natural loss, were starting to result in a negative population effect given the Pryor Herd’s declining growth rate.”

Diversity

In its current proposed plan amendment, the BLM said “maximizing genetic diversity at the expense of ecosystem sustainability was not a goal or directive for the herd.” The amendment goes on to say the intent of its own management decision was too broad and not practical to implement.

“The BLM cannot cause all patrilineal or matrilineal lines to be propagated,” the document stated.

“Although each individual represents a unique combination of available genetic material, maintaining a herd that largely retains the genetic material and diversity presently in the herd does not depend on each individual reproducing with each possible mate,” the amendment goes on to state.

To rewrite the rule to be consistent with its Resource Management Plan, the BLM is proposing to “maintain desirable levels of genetic diversity as measured by observed heterozygosity. Observed heterozygosity is a measure of how much diversity is found, on average, within individual animals.”

Cerroni, of the Mustang Center, said, “In regards to using heterozygosity as a metric for the herd's health, we will continue to investigate that as an option and will support management strategies that we feel are going to be effective in the long term.”

To reduce possible risks associated with inbreeding, the BLM is proposing to: “1) maximize the number of fertile, breeding age wild horses (6-10 years) within the herd; 2) adjust the sex ratio in favor of males (but with not more than approximately 60 percent males); or 3) introduce mares or stallions from other wild horse (Herd Management Areas).” Animals would be sought that have “characteristics similar to the Pryor Mountain horses, such as the Sulfur herd in Utah, the Cerbat Mountain herd in Arizona, or others.”

According to the BLM’s website, the agency has removed nearly 450 horses from the Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range since 1971.

Nationally

In a January news release, the BLM said it planned to increase wild horse and burro gather and fertility control operations across the nation this year to “reduce the risk of starvation, thirst, and habitat destruction as climate change and extreme drought continues to impact the West.

“As of March 1, 2021, the wild horse and burro population on BLM public lands was estimated at more than 86,000 animals – which is more than three times the appropriate management level, though slightly less than the 95,000 animals that were estimated in 2020.

“In total, the BLM plans to gather at least 22,000 wild horses and burros from overpopulated herds, remove at least 19,000 excess animals, and treat at least 2,300 animals with various forms of fertility control and release them back on to public lands through the end of September 2022. If achieved, this would be the largest number of animals ever treated with fertility control in one year – nearly double the previous record of 1,160 treatments set in 2021 – as well as the largest number of animals ever gathered and removed in one year.”

On its website The Cloud Foundation criticized the BLM’s plans, saying the agency is ignoring habitat degradation by livestock and called the claims about starvation unsubstantiated.

Cerroni said the BLM proposed changes to the Pryor plan could be a means to remove horses from the range this year, something that the Wild Mustang Center board is concerned about.

More information, relevant documents, instructions, and a venue for submitting comments regarding the BLM's proposal are available online at https://eplanning.blm.gov. Search using the NEPA number: DOI-BLM-MT-C010-2020-0004-EA.

Although this comment period focuses on one issue, the BLM is also in the process of writing a new Joint Management Area Plan for the entire horse range. A draft environmental assessment for that document is expected out this year.

