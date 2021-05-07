BLM uses new Wheatland wild horse corral for June adoption event

The Bureau of Land Management will hold its first-ever adoption event at the new Wheatland Wild Horse and Burro Off-Range Corral, in Wheatland, Wyoming, on June 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The BLM will offer approximately 50 wild horses and burros for adoption, with a viewing of the animals taking place on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are excited to share this new facility and these wonderful wild horses and burros with the public,” said Clay Stott, wild horse specialist, and acting BLM manager of the Wheatland facility. “This is a world-class facility for these horses, but ultimately we want to see each get the opportunity to be adopted into a knowledgeable and caring forever home.”

The horses will be available for adoption on a first-come, first-served basis. Any person wishing to adopt a wild horse must fill out an application, be able to conform to the BLM’s minimum adoption requirements and have their application approved by the BLM. Wild horse and burro specialists will be on hand to answer questions and assist with adoption applications.

The facility is located about 12 miles north of Wheatland at 1005 North Wheatland Highway.

To learn more about the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program and adopting a Wyoming wild horse, visit wildhorse@blm.gov or contact the national information center at 866-468-7826.

