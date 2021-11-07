BLM, USFS digitize easements, many of which provide public access; onX highlights some

“The process of combing through historical documents and deeds, deciphering the notes, legally verifying the records, and then digitizing the data in the correct location can be difficult and time consuming,” onX noted after meeting with Forest Service Region 1 personnel. “It may take hours to days to accurately digitize one easement.”

To help with its workload, Carr said the BLM is getting extra help from an outside contractor, Premier Data Services.

“States and field offices have a limited number of realty specialists to complete their regular duties, let alone the research and GIS work for the access project,” Carr wrote. “The state and field offices are providing the documents to the contractor who is completing the research and creating the GIS features. We are hoping to publish more data toward the middle of 2022 and have the project completed by July of 2023.”

Once the information is digitized, Nichols said onX can quickly upload and incorporate the information into its apps.

“It makes a huge difference to have it digitized,” she said.

