Blockage causes Big Sky sewer pipe to overflow

A blockage in a sewer pipe on Feb. 27 led to the overflow of an estimated 62,500 gallons of raw sewage not far from the Low Dog ski run at Big Sky Resort.

The 15-inch sewer pipe was blocked by debris accumulating on a stainless steel strap that had lodged in the pipe, according to Grant Burroughs, wastewater superintendent for the Big Sky Sewer and Water District. The strap may have entered the pipe when it was repaired 14 years ago, he theorized.

When the effluent in the pipe was flowing strong, the pipe could become blocked and raw sewage would overflow out the top of a manhole cover, he said.

The sewage ran into about 4 feet of snow but never reached the Middle Fork of the West Fork of the Gallatin River, which is about 170 feet away, Burroughs said.

"We caught it pretty quickly," he said.

Water samples were taken from the stream above and below the spill for testing. The 3/4-inch wide, 3-foot-long strap was removed from the pipe.

"Like any sewer system, sometimes you have stuff that backs it up," said Ron Edwards, general manager of the district. "We found the problem and resolved it fairly quickly."