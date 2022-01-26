Blood shortage impacting Montana's rural hospitals

Now, weekly round-up meetings with the facility's oncology department and surgeons are regularly scheduled to assess patient blood needs.

“It’s a different feeling than ever before,” Ford said. “The lab takes most of the emotional toll. Now we don’t know if (the products) are going to be available. We’re facing the unknown.”

The supply for the state changes week to week, according to Shannon Gardner, lab manager at Central Montana Medical Center in Lewistown.

At one point, the Lewistown facility didn’t have any units of blood on the shelf and the hospital was asked to fill out medical necessity forms before a patient could receive blood.

“We ran into problems with patients who weren’t getting blood they needed,” Gardner said.

The hospital gets access to blood products once a week during a regularly scheduled time when orders can be submitted. If the hospital misses the window, they won’t receive blood for another week.

“You have to use your crystal ball and try to plan for hypothetical traumas,” Gardner said, adding that predictions come down to watching the weather forecast and planning for icy roads.