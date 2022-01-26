Blood shortage impacting Montana's rural hospitals

Twice in the last six months, the critical access hospital in Anaconda called to replenish its supply of blood products only to hear that there was no blood in the bank to send out.
The Red Cross declared its first ever blood crisis in January 2022, but for some, getting blood has been a challenge for months.
Mary Pat Ford has been the chief operating officer at the Community Hospital of Anaconda for two years, and before that worked as the lab manager. Altogether, she has worked 25 years in the medical field. In that time she’s never seen a blood shortage so severe.
“We’re at crisis level,” Ford said. “We have to be on our A-game to monitor (the supply) daily.”
The facility currently has 16 units on hand, the bare minimum, Ford said. And with limited supply comes a need for more strategic planning between departments, particularly for rural hospitals where getting emergency units of blood could take hours.
“We had to send out an S.O.S. to larger facilities, Bozeman and St. James (in Butte)” Ford said, but everyone is facing similar supply constraints.
Now, weekly round-up meetings with the facility's oncology department and surgeons are regularly scheduled to assess patient blood needs.
“It’s a different feeling than ever before,” Ford said. “The lab takes most of the emotional toll. Now we don’t know if (the products) are going to be available. We’re facing the unknown.”
The supply for the state changes week to week, according to Shannon Gardner, lab manager at Central Montana Medical Center in Lewistown.
At one point, the Lewistown facility didn’t have any units of blood on the shelf and the hospital was asked to fill out medical necessity forms before a patient could receive blood.
“We ran into problems with patients who weren’t getting blood they needed,” Gardner said.
The hospital gets access to blood products once a week during a regularly scheduled time when orders can be submitted. If the hospital misses the window, they won’t receive blood for another week.
“You have to use your crystal ball and try to plan for hypothetical traumas,” Gardner said, adding that predictions come down to watching the weather forecast and planning for icy roads.
Gardner also has to consider blood expiration dates. From the time of donation, the unit has a 35 day shelf life. Processing and transportation usually cut down on the clock by a few days. Then, every other week, units are sent to larger hospitals where the donation is most likely to be used before expiration.
It is a constant juggling act that has added stress to the whole medical system.
Just two weeks ago Gardner had to tell the emergency room doctors that there were only two units of blood for the whole week “so they could mentally prepare.”
“I told them, ‘you have two units. Good luck,’” Gardner said.
The shortage adds another barrier to transfers, which have been impeded periodically due to high volumes of COVID patients at larger hospitals. Now, critical access hospitals have to consider which facilities have blood and which do not on top of bed availability.
Doctors at Central Montana Medical Center have come close to transferring patients simply because they didn’t have the blood products needed.
Gardner stays in close contact with doctors to assess patient needs for the week and if blood is short, then rescheduling procedures could be considered for certain patients.
The shortage plays out differently for Montana’s regional hospitals, though more strategic planning has come to the forefront.
“The level at which we transfuse is restrictive,” said Dr. Michael Engelhart, director of trauma services at Billings Clinic. “That way we give (the blood) to people who actually need it.”
The regional hospital has the resources to implement safeguards so the supply doesn’t run out, but even so, having blood available for the unknown is paramount.
The summer brought a significant increase in trauma cases and coincides with growing inter-personal violence in the state.
Recently, a victim of a stabbing needed 80 units of blood in order to keep them alive, explained Engelhart.
“Having blood available for the unknown…it’s literally the difference between life and death,” Engelhart said. He added that there is still a shortage and encouraged everyone who is able to donate.