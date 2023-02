Severe driving conditions along I-90 between Big Timber and Livingston have shut down the interstate in both directions, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

Blowing and drifting snow forced officials to close the interstate shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

"It is predicted to be closed for the next 24 hours," the sheriff's office announced on social media.

Travelers who had planned to drive that stretch of the highway have been asked either to stay home or find an alternate route.