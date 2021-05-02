BNSF accuses asbestos clinic of Medicare fraud

LIBBY — Patricia Denny and her husband, Jeff, had hoped to one day get an RV and travel the country. Instead, Jeff has been forced into retirement at age 54 by a lung disease caused by the asbestos that’s polluted the small town of Libby for decades.

Jeff Denny’s lungs are damaged from the asbestos he breathed while participating in an Environmental Protection Agency-run cleanup of the asbestos contamination caused by the vermiculite mine that closed 30 years ago in this community in the Cabinet Mountains. Patricia Denny is afraid she will get asbestos-related disease as well, given how many residents of the town have become sick. Barbed fibers, a byproduct of vermiculite, attach to the lungs when breathed in.

At least 400 people exposed to Libby asbestos have died of asbestosis, mesothelioma or other lung diseases, and thousands more have been diagnosed with lung damage and diseases caused by asbestos, according to the Center for Asbestos Related Disease, the Libby clinic that diagnosed Jeff Denny.

“It is not the matter of if, it is when,” Patricia Denny said in an online message. “Once this barbed killer gets in ya it stays … and kills the area it penetrates.”