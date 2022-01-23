BNSF takeover of Montana Rail Link comes after decades of rapid growth

It may have been a surprise to most of the state to hear Montana Rail Link start 2022 with an announcement it wanted out of its lease with BNSF, but not for Lochiel Edwards, a Montana wheat farmer who always has one ear on the track.
Edwards, who has negotiated shipping terms for the Montana Grain Growers in the past and even chartered a rail consultancy several years ago, said years of increased rail traffic across Montana had transformed BNSF’s southern route from the low-energy line it was willing to lease out in 1987, to something it couldn’t do without.
“All the railroads were struggling in the ‘80s. They were having a hard time and I’m guessing that Burlington Northern was ready to dish that off. Somebody made the decision that they really didn’t need that expense. It was costing them to run it,” Edwards said. “My point is, that was then, this is now. They’re hauling half the carloads of grain in America. Asia has become a big deal. America is buying stuff like crazy. I think they would like to have that capacity now and not have to rely on MRL to do it.”
That assessment was very much in line with what MRL CEO Derek Ollmann shared with employees in a Jan. 10 letter announcing the regional railroad was getting out of its lease 20 years early.
“The freight environment has evolved, however, and over 90% of the volume moving on MRL is BNSF trains,” Ollmann told employees. “We are a critical link in BNSF’s northern transcontinental network, delivering grain, consumer, and industrial products to the West Coast. BNSF operating the line as part of their network will ensure competitive access to global markets while continuing to provide consistent and reliable service to our customers.”
An MRL spokesman told Lee Montana Newspapers the company would only respond to written questions. We declined.
BNSF’s traffic has been increasing exponentially in Montana over the past decade. The Bakken oil boom increased oil-by-rail traffic out of North Dakota more than six-fold during the first half of the decade just ended, with the U.S. Government Accountability Office putting the amount of oil shipped by rail daily at 965,000 barrels by 2013. By 2016, two years after the oil patch cooled off, westbound oil shipments across Montana numbered 154,000 barrels a day enroute to Washington state refineries, according to Sightline Institute.
During that same time, Montana’s wheat farmers went from producing 134 million bushels of wheat in 2000 to more than 228 million bushels in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Montana also experienced a grain export boom with 10 different million-bushel elevators complete with loop tracks for loading unit trains of 100 or more cars. The most recent grain complex, built east of Billings in 2020 by Gavilon Grain, is just a few miles from MRL’s southern boundary and has 2.3 million bushels of storage capacity.
In 2016, BNSF's northern region had its busiest agriculture year, shipping 300,000 railcars to ports in Oregon and Washington. Most of that traffic runs through Montana.
The same year ag shipments were setting a record, BNSF's southern route through Montana became part of a Seattle-to-Texas route for shipping containers, the kind that carry everything from clothing to televisions and refrigerated food.
The Montana Grain Growers, responding to the news of the BNSF taking over, said it was confident Montana’s ag economy wouldn’t be negatively affected.
“The transition from MRL operation back to BNSF should be pretty seamless for grain customers, as the pricing and the rail cars have been from BNSF all along,” said Tryg Koch, MGGA president, in a press release. “We believe BNSF’s culture of reinvestment in infrastructure will be positive for the return of this line to BNSF management.”
Wheat farmers had faced challenging shipping terms as freight traffic scaled up in Montana, first as shipping terms shifted early in the decade for elevators shipping fewer than 100 cars at a time, though rates were negotiated down. Later, higher rail traffic and weather made it hard to get shipments rolling. Coal shippers ran into similar challenges, though BNSF responded to shipping problems in 2014 with a $1.4 billion investment in track improvements in Montana and North Dakota.
By 2015, the northern region was the fastest growing part of BNSF's business, according to the company, which was spending billions on upgrades.
On the southern line that investment meant building multiple rail sidings that were more than a mile long so that trains approaching each other could pass, ideally, without one of them coming to a halt. The railroad vernacular for the such an interchange is “meet-pass” capability.
The railroad was also laying down track to accommodate coal trains bound for the Pacific Northwest. The 2010s were explosive for exports of coal from Montana and Wyoming, starting with the development of Signal Peak mine, which was built primarily for exports and connected to the southern line by a 35-mile-long rail spur.
Coal mines like Spring Creek and Decker were scaled up for sales to countries in the Asian Pacific, with the coal moving through Westshore Terminal in British Columbia. At its peak, Montana was shipping about 40 million tons of coal a year. All that coal was originating in the southern part of the state in BNSF territory and moving across MRL's service area to get to port.
There’s an adage that “it’s hard to stop a train,” but Steven Read says it's harder to get a train rolling once it’s been sided. The president of Global Coal Sales Group manages shipments of Signal Peak mine coal to customers in the Asia-Pacific.
Signal Peak, Montana’s only underground coal mine, is about 35 miles north of Billings. The company has its own 35-mile track connecting to the BNSF southern route. On the mine end, there’s a rail loop long enough to accommodate a mile-long train. Coal cars crawl across the loop at about three-quarters of a mile an hour, each one passing beneath a chute for filling.
BNSF crews work the mine route and get the coal trains headed to Vancouver, British Columbia, but there’s a handoff to a Montana Rail Link crew that has to take place when the coal shipment traverses the MRL segment. Read expects Signal Peak shipments to work better once BNSF controls the train all the way to Vancouver simply because it’s one fewer transaction.
“Railroads operate on momentum. And when things are moving well and things are clicking, railroads run well,” Read said. “When that momentum is broken, it takes an exponential amount of time, what you were down, to actually recover the system.”
A shipment sided for any reason can take days to get going again, Read said, and those trains are sometimes passed by coal trains shipped later that didn't run into delays. At the other end of the coal run in Vancouver there may be ships waiting at a cost of $15,000 a day.
The decade of growth shows up in MRL’s revenue projection in February 2020, when the company asked the U.S. Surface and Transportation Board to change the definition of what constitutes a Class I railroad. Class I is the largest size. At the time, any railroad with $504.8 million in total revenue was at the threshold of Class I status. The Class II designation makes MRL eligible for Short Line Rehabilitation Tax Credits, through which it received about $3 million a year for infrastructure investments, according to STB.
“MRL operationally and economically continues to be a regional railroad, but may exceed the Class I revenue threshold within two years,” the company told STB. The company’s total revenue for 2018 was already at $398 million. It was forecasting a revenue growth of at least 23% in just four years with 84% of its revenue coming from interchanges with BNSF trains.
It’s a good time to be a short line or regional railroad, said Amy Krouse, of the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association, but the conditions seemed right on the MRL line for a transition back to BNSF.
“I think overall, we've weathered the pandemic really, really well. We're the nation's critical workforce. You know, we were scrappy, nothing's really changed in that regard,” Krouse said of her industry. This one, I just think was sort of a unique circumstance, where it was BNSF and they’re releasing the line. They did a lot of great things, they built the traffic back and in the end that seemed to make the most sense for the two parties. And I'm really glad to see that BNSF is retaining the workforce.”
MRL is on the large end of the scale for short line and regional railroads. The average short line railroad operates on just a few miles of track with smaller revenues to match. It was a rule change request by Montana Rail Link in 1991 that persuaded the Surface and Transportation Board to allow the railroad, with revenues less than $250 million at that time, to be designated a Class II.