BNSF takeover of Montana Rail Link comes after decades of rapid growth

It may have been a surprise to most of the state to hear Montana Rail Link start 2022 with an announcement it wanted out of its lease with BNSF, but not for Lochiel Edwards, a Montana wheat farmer who always has one ear on the track.

Edwards, who has negotiated shipping terms for the Montana Grain Growers in the past and even chartered a rail consultancy several years ago, said years of increased rail traffic across Montana had transformed BNSF’s southern route from the low-energy line it was willing to lease out in 1987, to something it couldn’t do without.

“All the railroads were struggling in the ‘80s. They were having a hard time and I’m guessing that Burlington Northern was ready to dish that off. Somebody made the decision that they really didn’t need that expense. It was costing them to run it,” Edwards said. “My point is, that was then, this is now. They’re hauling half the carloads of grain in America. Asia has become a big deal. America is buying stuff like crazy. I think they would like to have that capacity now and not have to rely on MRL to do it.”

That assessment was very much in line with what MRL CEO Derek Ollmann shared with employees in a Jan. 10 letter announcing the regional railroad was getting out of its lease 20 years early.