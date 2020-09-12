Bobcat and Bridger Foothills fires near containment; fire weather watch issued

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters working in Gallatin and Musselshell counties ended the week with most of the wildfires burning in those counties under control.

The Bridger Foothills and Bobcat fires, two of the most destructive blazes that erupted in the past week in terms of homes destroyed, neared complete containment by Saturday afternoon, according to incident command teams assigned to the fires.

“Crews continue to secure containment, search for lingering hot spots, smoldering fuels, and smoke and searching areas to ensure no heat remains within 200 feet from the fire edge in the southeast area of the fire,” read an announcement posted to the Musselshell County DES Facebook page.

By Saturday afternoon, teams working to control the Bobcat fire had the burn area at 88% containment after making leaps in suppressing the fire throughout the week. Burning seven miles southeast of Roundup, the fire has torched 30,030 acres of short grass and timber.

Aerial craft are currently standing by, prepared to drench any flames that might spread from the burn area.