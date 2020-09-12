Bobcat and Bridger Foothills fires near containment; fire weather watch issued

Firefighters working in Gallatin and Musselshell counties ended the week with most of the wildfires burning in those counties under control.
The Bridger Foothills and Bobcat fires, two of the most destructive blazes that erupted in the past week in terms of homes destroyed, neared complete containment by Saturday afternoon, according to incident command teams assigned to the fires.
“Crews continue to secure containment, search for lingering hot spots, smoldering fuels, and smoke and searching areas to ensure no heat remains within 200 feet from the fire edge in the southeast area of the fire,” read an announcement posted to the Musselshell County DES Facebook page.
By Saturday afternoon, teams working to control the Bobcat fire had the burn area at 88% containment after making leaps in suppressing the fire throughout the week. Burning seven miles southeast of Roundup, the fire has torched 30,030 acres of short grass and timber.
Aerial craft are currently standing by, prepared to drench any flames that might spread from the burn area.
Musselshell County DES reported that 10 homes and 13 outbuildings have also been destroyed in the fire, and more assessments on the total damage will be made as the fire nears 100% containment. Those who have lost property to the fire and are in need of resources can contact the American Red Cross of Montana at 1-800-ARC-MONT.
The cause of the fire that was first reported Sept. 9 is still being investigated by the State Fire Marshal's Office. The Bobcat fire joined several others reported that same day burning in Southeast Montana, most of which reached 100% containment within a week following a declaration of a state of fire emergency by Gov. Steve Bullock.
The fires tore through private, federal and tribal lands and resulted in more the 150,000 acres burned. Evacuations were ordered in Musselshell, Gallatin, Garfield and Rosebud counties. As of Saturday, a portion of Custer Gallatin National Forest remains closed as crews work their way toward containing the Bridger Foothills fire outside of Bozeman.
Starting Saturday evening, a Montana-based Type 2 Incident Management Team will assume responsibility for the fire as it becomes within reach of 100% containment. With the exception of the blaze’s north side, the perimeter of the fire is contained.
On Friday, the U.S. Forest Service announced the cause of the fire that destroyed 28 homes and burned an area of 8,224 acres to be a hold-over lightning strike that likely occurred during a storm in late August.
“It’s very common for fires to appear several days to weeks after a lightning storm has passed through,” said District Ranger Corey Lewellen in the announcement.
Wildfires have ripped through the West of the United States for the past month, with California, Oregon, Washington and Colorado enduring record-shattering damage and spurred the evacuation of tens of thousands, according to the Associated Press. The fires burning in the Pacific Northwest have produced a cloud of smoke visible from space through NASA's Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera.
Teams mopping up the Bobcat and Bridger Foothills both warned of an incoming cold front Monday that could produce 25 to 30 mph winds.
The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch in effect from Monday afternoon to the evening for Central and Southeastern Montana. Residents in those areas should secure towing chains so they do not drag on roads, avoid agricultural burning and take extra care with anything that could cause a spark.
