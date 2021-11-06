Bobcat kitten transferred from FWP to Red Lodge wildlife sanctuary under new law

The male bobcat kitten, named Doug, must undergo a mandatory 30-day quarantine before it will be introduced to Bob, another bobcat already living at the Red Lodge facility. The two will eventually live together.

Doug was transferred from Montana WILD Education Center, a Helena-based facility operated by FWP to rehabilitate injured and abandoned wildlife, while also providing educational programs to the public.

“This is exactly the type of situation the sanctuary is here for,” said YWS education manager Eden Wondra in a press release. “Although we are very sad that this had to happen to him, we are excited to take in this adorable guy and give him the best life that we can.”

In testifying in support of the legislation, Robson said the change will “make a major impact on the welfare of nonreleasable wildlife” while also helping agencies like FWP. He pointed to one of the sanctuary’s two black bears as an example of a similar wild animal that has lived in captivity since 1994, helping to educate thousands of visitors about living safely in bear country.