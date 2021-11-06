Bobcat kitten transferred from FWP to Red Lodge wildlife sanctuary under new law

Thanks to legislation passed this year, the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary in Red Lodge was able to take in a 3-week-old bobcat kitten.
House Bill 305, sponsored by Rep. Seth Berglee, R-Joliet, made the transfer possible because it added American Sanctuary Association-accredited facilities to the list of places that can obtain wild animals through state permitting. Previously, state law limited the facilities to roadside menageries and zoos.
The bill passed the House 98-2 in its third reading and the Senate 36-13.
“This is a big event,” YWS executive director Gary Robson said in a press release. “Up until the passage of Montana HB305 this year, Montana (Fish, Wildlife & Parks) was very limited in where they could send nonreleasable wildlife. It used to take a lot of exemptions and special processing to send FWP animals to the sanctuary. Now, accreditation by the American Sanctuary Association is recognized by state law, and transfers like this one are easy.”
A red-tailed hawk has also been transferred to the sanctuary under the new law.
The male bobcat kitten, named Doug, must undergo a mandatory 30-day quarantine before it will be introduced to Bob, another bobcat already living at the Red Lodge facility. The two will eventually live together.
Doug was transferred from Montana WILD Education Center, a Helena-based facility operated by FWP to rehabilitate injured and abandoned wildlife, while also providing educational programs to the public.
“This is exactly the type of situation the sanctuary is here for,” said YWS education manager Eden Wondra in a press release. “Although we are very sad that this had to happen to him, we are excited to take in this adorable guy and give him the best life that we can.”
In testifying in support of the legislation, Robson said the change will “make a major impact on the welfare of nonreleasable wildlife” while also helping agencies like FWP. He pointed to one of the sanctuary’s two black bears as an example of a similar wild animal that has lived in captivity since 1994, helping to educate thousands of visitors about living safely in bear country.
The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary is planning a two-year expansion, Robson noted. The new law will help fill those exhibits that already include animals as varied as the gray wolves, sandhill cranes and bison.
Bobcats (Lynx rufus) are the smallest members of the wild cat family found in Montana. When full grown they can be about 4-feet long and 2-feet tall. They weigh from 15 to 30 pounds, with males larger than females. They have short, bobbed, tails with dark tufts of fur on the point of their ears.
Shy animals, they live on a diet of small mammals like mice as well as birds. Kittens are typically born in litters of three to four and may live 10 to 15 years.
The wild cats are found across Montana and much of North America, demonstrating their adaptability to a variety of habitats.