{{featured_button_text}}
Park City death

Stillwater County Sheriff's department deputies investigate a suspicious death Wednesday on South Clark Street between First and Second Avenues South in Park City.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A man who was found dead Wednesday behind the Park City post office has been identified by the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office.

The body of Steven Ronald Thompson, 52, of Park City, was found Wednesday morning. His death was ruled a suicide.

The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office had at first investigated the death as suspicious because the body was found partially covered with a garbage bag.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation assisted in the preliminary investigation, which resulted in the temporary closure of Clark Street between First Avenue and Second Avenue for several hours while the investigation continued and the scene was processed.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Billings Gazette typically doesn't publish names of people who die by suicide unless the death occurs in a public place or the information is otherwise relevant to the public.

0
0
0
0
0