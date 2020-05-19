Body of Billings fisherman who went missing in Boulder River found

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last Saturday a Sweet Grass County resident found the body of a Billings man who had been missing since he was seen being swept down the Main Boulder River in July 2019.

Bradford Meadows, 50, had been fishing near the Fourmile Campground about 40 miles south of Big Timber just after noon July 24 when he was swept downstream.

Search and rescue crews, aided by divers, underwater cameras, dogs and a drone, searched for Meadows for more than a week before the search was suspended in early August.

The person who found Meadows' body had been walking Saturday when they saw the body at about 1 p.m. in the Main Boulder River within the original search area, Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronneberg said.

"The family has been notified and we're grateful to have the closure for this family," Ronneberg said.

Meadows was found within the original search area, the sheriff said. Members of Sweet Grass County Search and Rescue recovered his body from the river.

After he was swept downstream, Meadows' fly rod, backpack and hat were located in the heavy rapids below his entry point.

The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office recently began searching for the body of another person who fell into the Boulder River near Natural Bridge Falls south of Big Timber. That person is presumed dead. The county began searching for the person on Sunday and was aided by a rescue dive team on Monday. The sheriff's office announced that active search efforts were suspended Monday evening, and that passive efforts would continue.

