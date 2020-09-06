 Skip to main content
Body of Montana man washes ashore in North Carolina
CASWELL BEACH, N.C. — Law enforcement authorities say the body of a Montana man washed ashore on a North Carolina beach Friday.

The Caswell Beach Police Department in a statement said beachgoers found the body on Caswell Beach, news outlets reported Sunday. The man was identified as Jon Eden, 78, of Bozeman, Montana.

Authorities said Eden frequently visited Caswell Beach, a small seaside community in southeastern North Carolina, but they were unaware of other connections to the area.

Police said the cause of death has not been determined. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

