Park County officials identified a man who was found dead in the Shields River near Livingston as a 74-year-old from Houston, Texas.
Whitson Etheridge II also owned a second home in Montana, Park County coroner Al Jenkins said.
Police and search and rescue crews began searching for Etheridge after he was reported missing in the area of Shields River Road East on the night of July 10. His body was found the next morning after the search was aided by K-9 police dogs and a helicopter equipped with infrared equipment.
Jenkins said Etheridge drowned in the river and that "nothing criminal" was suspected in Etheridge's death.
"We're not sure how he entered the water," Jenkins said.