U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Sweetgrass Station apprehended four people and seized narcotics, a loaded firearm, cash and a vehicle on Sunday.

The incident occurred when agents spotted two people walking near the border in Sweetgrass. Both were quickly approaching a vehicle that was parked at a nearby motel.

Agents interviewed the pair and determined they were in the country illegally. Once they finished the interview, the Border Patrol agents inspected the vehicle and determined the occupants were also in the United States illegally. All four people were arrested and taken to the Sweetgrass Border Patrol Station for further processing.

While inspecting the vehicle, agents conducted a K-9 search, which revealed possible narcotics and drug paraphernalia. The substances tested positive for methamphetamine, cocaine, and freebase cocaine. Agents also found a loaded firearm as well as three magazines. One person was in possession of more than $12,000; agents seized the cash under Title 19.

“Havre Sector’s commitment to border security once again shows that vigilance is necessary to gaining operational advantage against all northern border threats,” said Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Samuel Rodriguez. “Our ability to detect and identify threats is paramount, and the boots on the ground are crucial to that success. I am proud of the work these agents do every day.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to Border Patrol by calling 800 BE ALERT or (800) 232-5378. All calls will be answered and remain anonymous.