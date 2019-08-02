The search for a fisherman who fell into the Main Boulder River in Sweet Grass County a week ago on Wednesday is doubling effort over the weekend with the help of a Billings rescue team.
The U.S. Water Rescue Dive Team based in Billings will join Sweet Grass Search and Rescue to recover the body of Bradford Wade Meadows, 50, of Billings, said Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronneberg.
Search efforts were delayed this week due to high water and the difficult terrain of the rocky river. Ronneberg said he was optimistic lower water levels and the experienced Billings-based rescue crew will be able to find the man. He has two targeted locations where he believes Meadows to be, he said.
On Thursday afternoon the Sheriff closed the lower portion of Fourmile Campground, near where Meadows fell in, to give searchers room to work. That portion of the campground will remain closed through the weekend, Ronneberg said.
Ronneberg is also enlisting help from the Gallatin County K9 unit, and the Park County Search and Rescue team.
Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about Meadows to call 406-932-5143.