× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BUFFALO, N.D. — One child has died and another has been injured in the crash of an off-road vehicle in Cass County.

The 11-year-old boy driving the Polaris Ranger lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ditch near Buffalo Sunday afternoon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The boy died at the scene. A 14-year-old female passenger was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0