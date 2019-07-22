An 11-year-old boy riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a truck in Livingston on Thursday night.
Around 7:20 p.m. the boy was riding a bike in the road on the 100 block of West Chinook Street when a pickup hit the boy, said Wayne Hard Assistant Chief for the Livingston Police Department.
The boy was taken to the Livingston HealthCare hospital by the Livingston Fire and Rescue Department, Hard said. Emergency responders were performing life saving measures on the boy during the trip to the hospital, but the boy died a short time later at the hospital. Hard did not believe that the boy had been wearing a helmet.
The driver of the truck was a man in his 30s, Hard said. The man was cited for two “non-moving violations.” Hard would not expand on what that meant but said it was not related to his driving. The man stayed on scene, he said.
An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing, but Hard did not believe drugs or alcohol on the part of the truck driver were factors.
The Montana Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation, Hard said.
Earlier in July a 9-year-old boy riding a scooter was struck and killed by a truck in a hit-and-run east of Hamilton.
The driver in that wreck, 59-year-old Joseph John McNamara, fled the scene of the crash. He was found nearly six hours later and has been charged with negligent homicide and failure to remain on the scene of an accident.