Bozeman-area menagerie used for films, photo shoots ordered to shut down

A business that for 19 years provided captive-born wildlife such as wolves, mountain lions and bears for films and photo shoots has lost its appeal to the state Supreme Court and can no longer do business in Montana.
In a May 25 ruling, Justice Ingrid Gustafson wrote for a unanimous court that Animals of Montana Inc.’s appeal of a District Court ruling failed to prove entrapment by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. The company’s attorneys had argued FWP led AMI to “believe it would not be penalized for acting unlawfully without first having a chance to correct its violations,” according to the court ruling.
FWP has oversight of the company through its menagerie license. Menageries are defined under state law as places where wild animals are kept in captivity for exhibition or trade.
AMI’s lawsuit came after FWP cited the company in 2015 for violating the terms of an authorization for a photo shoot in Nevada City. One of the photos is used on the company’s website, showing a wolf on a saloon bar with costumed old West-era fur trappers, cowboys and dance hall girls surrounding the bar.
FWP had authorized the company to conduct the shoot in Nevada City, but the photo was taken in Virginia City. Animals of Montana owner Troy Hyde also reportedly told FWP that he did not take proper safety precautions during the shoot, such as having an armed tranquilizer gun at the ready.
The District Court judge’s ruling last year, upheld by the Supreme Court’s decision, revoked Animals of Montana’s permit without right of renewal.
Now what?
Photographer Melissa Groo, a consultant on ethics in wildlife photography and co-chair of the International League of Conservation Photography’s Ethics Committee, wrote in an email that she is worried about what happens now.
"A lot of people both in the animal welfare community and wildlife photography community are wondering about what happens now to all his animals," she said.
AMI’s website makes no mention that its licensing was revoked.
“Ultimately, the animals are Troy Hyde’s property and some of them he can choose to keep if he wanted to do so,” said Aimee Hawkaluk, legal counsel for FWP. “Others he can only possess by virtue of having a roadside menagerie permit. He also can sell to certain other facilities that are properly permitted.”
If Hyde doesn’t sell or transfer the animals, the court would decide what happens next, she added.
Calls and emails to AMI for comment were not returned.
Past
Hyde’s business has run into problems before. In 2001 an AMI employee suffered a broken arm after being bitten by a brown bear. In 2009, AMI lost its animal exhibition license following a Department of Agriculture citation for animal trafficking.
One of Hyde’s employees was mauled to death in 2012 while cleaning a brown bear’s cage. An investigation after the mauling led the Department of Labor to issue a $9,000 fine. The man’s family also sued Hyde, and then an insurance company filed suit over the worker’s status. An investigation following the mauling also revealed numerous animal escapes from the company that were not reported.
In 2015, FWP moved to shut the business down, citing violations of AMI’s menagerie permit that included unsafe and unclean cages where the animals were housed.