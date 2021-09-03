Bozeman-area menagerie used for films, photo shoots ordered to shut down

A business that for 19 years provided captive-born wildlife such as wolves, mountain lions and bears for films and photo shoots has lost its appeal to the state Supreme Court and can no longer do business in Montana.

In a May 25 ruling, Justice Ingrid Gustafson wrote for a unanimous court that Animals of Montana Inc.’s appeal of a District Court ruling failed to prove entrapment by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. The company’s attorneys had argued FWP led AMI to “believe it would not be penalized for acting unlawfully without first having a chance to correct its violations,” according to the court ruling.

FWP has oversight of the company through its menagerie license. Menageries are defined under state law as places where wild animals are kept in captivity for exhibition or trade.

Photos

AMI’s lawsuit came after FWP cited the company in 2015 for violating the terms of an authorization for a photo shoot in Nevada City. One of the photos is used on the company’s website, showing a wolf on a saloon bar with costumed old West-era fur trappers, cowboys and dance hall girls surrounding the bar.