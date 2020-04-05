Bozeman author David Quammen predicted 'scariest virus on Earth' 8 years ago

BOZEMAN — As the self-described Worry Control Officer in his Bozeman home, the man who predicted the coronavirus pandemic eight years ago ensures that he and the household Infection Control Officer go for walks with their dogs, Skype with family and friends, and roll out the yoga mat as they shelter in place.
David Quammen and his wife, conservationist and historian Betsy Gaines Quammen, are walking the talk as COVID-19 sweeps the world, the nation and, increasingly, Montana — as described in his ominously prescient 2012 best-selling book “Spillover: Animal Infections and the Next Human Pandemic.”
“Being hermits in our own house,” said Quammen, author of 15 books and a longtime writer for National Geographic and Outside magazine. “I haven’t been to the Co-op in three weeks — and I love the Co-op.”
Quammen is quick to assert he is no pandemic expert. Rather, he listens to experts and relays the science to the public in digestible language.
What those experts forecast — and what "Spillover" lays out in a sobering recap of pandemics, epidemics and outbreaks since 1961 — was a scenario revealing a new or “novel” virus, very possibly a coronavirus, coming from a wild animal, very possibly a bat, that was brought to a “wet” market, very possibly in China.
Such a perfect zoonotic storm has now emerged as what Quammen calls “The scariest virus on Earth right now.”
“They saw it coming and I saw it coming through their eyes,” he said in a phone interview Saturday. “They saw it coming because of a careful study of history, of previous instances, of what’s called ‘spillover’ — a phenomenon where a virus that lived for a long time in a non-human animal suddenly spills over into a human and discovers it can reproduce itself there, and in some cases discovers it can transmit from human to human, and then it becomes a thing.
“It’s not that I was prescient; it’s that the scientists I was listening to knew what they were talking about.”
Because of that “thing” and his knowledge of pandemics ranging from Ebola, SARS and HIV to more obscure global outbreaks, Quammen has been in high demand since the world’s “uh oh” moment New Year’s Eve. The New York Times asked him to write an op-ed in January and then, while he was in Tasmania shortly thereafter for another project, his email inbox was “just blowing up” with interview requests.
“And it’s only gotten more intense,” he said, adding that he fields every request at the expense of his research “because I feel a responsibility.”
The World Health Organization issued an alert New Year’s Eve after a now-deceased doctor in Wuhan, China, reported “a cluster of strange sicknesses.” The news reached Quammen a week or so later, and he said he shuddered at each of the keywords: “coronavirus,” "bat," "China" and "wet market" (where live meat, poultry and fish are sold or traded).
“My immediate thought," he said, "was this could be the next big one.”
Ten weeks later, the pandemic has spread rapidly across the globe, with 721,000 confirmed cases and nearly 34,000 deaths as of Sunday. In the United States, now the world’s hot spot, the numbers were 142,000 and 2,400 — and climbing.
Montana, where Gov. Steve Bullock invoked a shelter-in-place order beginning March 28, had 171 confirmed cases, 10 of them hospitalized, and four deaths as of Monday morning.
Bullock is “a little bit ahead of the real wave of cases here,” Quammen said. “That’s helpful. You get people social distancing, make sure the bars and restaurants are closed down. I think Bullock has done a good job on that, but nationally we have not performed well.
“We have been horribly ineffective as a country.”
Quammen, who ironically had a pet bat briefly while growing up near a hardwood forest outside of Cincinnati, Ohio, is uniquely qualified to address pandemics.
A youthful 72-year-old Yale and Oxford graduate, Quammen traces his interest to a 1992 story in The New Yorker called Crisis in the Hot Zone, about Ebola. Seven years later, he was contracted by National Geographic to produce three pieces about a 2,000-mile, eight-week trek by ecologist J. Michael Fay across the forests and swamps of Africa’s Republic of Congo.
Quammen, Fay and a small contingent of Gabonese porters spent 10 of those days machete-whacking through “an Ebola forest.” Over a campfire one night, the Gabonese shared how Ebola had recently ravaged their village; the host or “reservoir” was a chimpanzee killed by hunters.
That indelible experience led to "Spillover" and spin-off books "Ebola" (2014) and "The Chimp and the River" (2015).
Given his history, Quammen said he is routinely asked if he is surprised by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“No, I was not surprised by coronavirus, I was not surprised by bats, I was not surprised by China, I was not surprised by fast spread,” he said. “The only thing I was surprised by was how unprepared we were to deal with it. Oh, we have test kits from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) ... but they don’t work? Are you kidding me?”
That the U.S. was caught ill-prepared and its economy wrecked despite scientists sounding alarms and journalists echoing their concerns, Quammen blames political and cultural indifference.
“The people who control the wheels of government, who control the money and the policies, probably had heard these warnings and ignored them because they didn’t understand this was not a remote possibility, and that something was going to happen sooner or later,” he said. “And as one scientist put it to me, they are risk averse — not toward the virus but being prepared to spend money on what might or might not happen on their watch. If you spend a half-billion dollars on a pandemic program and four years later there’s no pandemic, people will say, ‘Why have you wasted the money?’ It can make a politician look bad. It’s a problem.”
Quammen lauds former President George W. Bush’s efforts to fight AIDS in Africa and Barack Obama’s pandemic initiatives after a 2014 Ebola scare exposed the country's flawed preparedness. Today, he considers Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the most credible person in government on COVID-19.
But he laments the Trump Administration’s “hollowing out” of pandemic programs. He adds that only a handful of leaders are “clear-eyed and talking straight.”
And he pulls no punches regarding President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 response.
“We need to trust Tony Fauci and not trust that man who is our president because he is saying false things that he wishes were true and that many other people wish were true,” he said. “We need people to open their eyes and realize this guy is leading us deeper into disaster. We need to be demanding of our leaders to give us real information and tell the truth, to make risky decisions where risky decisions are called for and make unpopular decisions where unpopular decisions are called for.”
Quammen realizes many observers, especially Trump loyalists, will shrug off or condemn his assessment.
Alarmist. Fear-mongering. Influenza and car wrecks are deadlier.
“Those people are only looking at the present and apparently are incapable of seeing the line that leads into the future,” Quammen said. “You’re crazy if you don’t take this seriously. It has the potential to infect a large portion of people around the planet and kill 2% or 3% of the population. That gets to be big numbers. You can’t kill that many people in car wrecks in America in a year.”
In simple terms, Quammen says, COVID-19 is a significant threat because it is highly contagious and infectious, spreads before symptoms occur, and moves easily from person to person. The virus invades both the upper respiratory tract and lower respiratory tract, leading to pneumonia and in worse cases organ shutdown followed by a deadly overreaction of the immune system.
“Therefore, it has a relatively high lethality rate,” he said. “It’s the worst of all combinations.”
From a 30,000-foot perspective, Quammen said the root of pandemics is 7.7 billion humans over-consuming the planet’s resources in pursuit of food, water and energy. Dialing back our expectations of the natural world, he said, is the surest path to long-term health and happiness.
“We are taking resources for our own purposes, and as we do that in complicated ways we create a draw on the natural world,” he said. “We pull it to ourselves — we want it all — and as we do we pull viruses toward ourselves as well. We want it all? OK, well, take this too.”
Now that "this" is upon us, Quammen’s advice echoes the experts. Heed requirements for social distancing but remain emotionally connected from afar with technology.
He's adamant that fear is understandable but wasted energy. Being informed and diligent are essential.
“If you happen to be young and feel immortal, realize if you’re flouting those directives (social distancing) you’re not only endangering yourself, you’re endangering your parents and your grandparents and the little old lady who lives across the street,” he said. “Young people need to think about this responsibility. And all of us need to think about how we’re impacting the natural world.”
The Quammens are walking such talk, acknowledging they have the luxury to remain working while sheltering in place.
Their groceries are delivered, and Betsy scrubs them thoroughly. They connect with family, friends, college students and others through Skype, Zoom and Facebook. They support people and businesses that provide services, whether through donations or, for instance, continuing their gym regimen with a trainer via Skype.
When out for walks, the Quammens cross the street when someone approaches, nodding as if to say “nothing personal.”
Not even drive-thru coffee is an option.
“No,” the household Worry Control Officer who saw all this coming said with a laugh. “The Infection Control Officer is too strict.”
