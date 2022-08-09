Bozeman elk symposium seeks management solutions

In an attempt to find solutions to the controversial issue of elk management in Montana, a new group is holding a symposium on Saturday in Bozeman.

“The biggest thing we’re hoping for is a robust conversation,” said Marcia Brownlee, a member of the leadership committee of the Montana Citizens Elk Management Coalition, which is sponsoring the gathering.

Over the past year, talks have become heated at Fish and Wildlife Commission meetings, despite the fact that landowners, hunters and outfitters share a lot of common ground, she added. Then in May, United Property Owners of Montana filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn hunting regulations and require the state's wildlife agency to reduce elk populations.

The coalition is hosting the free forum at the Rialto Theater and has invited a variety of speakers, from landowners and biologists to outfitters and state legislators. Online registration is required to attend, although the program will also be livestreamed. More information can be found at montanaelk.org/elk-management-symposium.

New coalition

The coalition was formed last year out of concern over the direction of the Republican-dominated Montana Legislature.

“Political opportunism impacting our wildlife management has become the standard operating procedure for the Legislature,” according to the group’s website. “Since 2011, 489 bills have been introduced on wildlife issues, and 906 bills have been drafted. That doesn’t count the budget bills that would defund wildlife management or habitat work, legislation that threatened public lands, bills that tried to eliminate the citizens' voice in management decisions while amplifying the power of politicians and the unelected bureaucrats that are beholden to them.”

In sending out invitations to the symposium, the coalition noted: “With another legislative session looming in less than six months, a new Elk Management Plan being drafted and another round of season setting coming in 2023, the need for Montanans to sit down and discuss how to effectively advance robust solutions for elk management has never been greater.”

Legislators

The symposium attendees vary in what they hope to see come out of the daylong event.

Sen. Tom Jacobson, D-Great Falls, said the state’s leaders need to make sure working class Montanans have access to wildlife, something that has declined as multi-generational ranches and farms have been sold to nonresident landowners who may lease the property out or only allow friends and family access.

Although Jacobson said landowners can’t be forced to allow public access, the state shouldn’t monetize wildlife by giving landowners tags to sell to hunters, privatizing a public wildlife resource.

Residents “have worked their tails off for subpar wages” to be able to fish and hunt in Montana, he said. “We have to somehow recognize and reward that.”

For 25 years, Rep. Denley Loge, R-St. Regis, has been a participant in FWP’s Block Management Program, which pays landowners to allow public hunting access.

“I am receptive to hunters, but sometimes the sporting groups feel that FWP and everyone caters to the landowners,” he said.

From his perspective as a landowner, Loge noted the hassles some have to deal with – from a loss of crop yield due to the wildlife’s appetite, to fences damaged by big game. Some nontraditional landowners may not mind, Loge said, appreciating wildlife on their property.

“There’s no solution for that because my respect for private property rights trumps” everything else, he said.

He also said Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, the Fish, Wildlife & Parks' leadership and Fish and Wildlife Commissioners who Gianforte has appointed, are not out to enact “ranching for wildlife” by monetizing elk hunting licenses.

“To me, this whole thing is about communication,” Loge said. “A lot of people are talking but not everyone is listening. Everyone needs to understand each other.”

Balance

Former Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Dan Vermillion said it is getting more difficult to find a balance in elk management that satisfies the state’s mandate to lower populations where elk are abundant with concerns among hunters that a public resource is being controlled by a minority.

He said people need to realize it’s a lot of work to open private lands to hunters, especially with the long elks seasons in the state – which now run for about six months of the year. He advocates for finding a way to get landowners to say yes, such as providing landowners with hunt coordinators if they take part in a program like Block Management. Yet he added that Montanans need to be included in any solution.

“You can never have too much conversation about elk in this state,” he said.

Vermillion called the concept of managing to population objectives for hunting districts “flawed.” Those numbers are set by landowner tolerance, and not all landowners agree on how many elk they are willing to harbor, he said.

The controversial 454 program, which gives landowners a free bull elk permit in exchange for allowing access to two public hunters and one hunter they get to choose, is a good idea but unfair to Montana public hunters because of the skewed ratio.

Too liberal

Milk River Outfitters owner Eric Albus said he likes rewarding landowners for providing public access.

“Until they’re satisfied things are fair and equal, you’re not going to see any great change,” he said.

Paying landowners through something like the state’s Block Management Program is a failure when access isn’t controlled, he added.

“Management is a misnomer when you have land overrun with hunters,” he said. “That’s not management.”

The program may work for some landowners, he added, but Montana’s long seasons and liberal hunting license numbers quickly clear wildlife off publicly accessible lands.

Kathy Hadley, a former rancher in the Deer Lodge Valley, helped craft the state’s Block Management Program and used it on her family’s ranch to manage hunters.

“Before we were in Block Management, we spent a lot of time answering the door, especially at dinnertime,” she said, as hunters sought permission to walk their property. “We never had any problems with the hunters. They were respectful and polite. We felt like Block Management was great for us. It also provided a check, an impact fee for every hunter on the place.”

Access

When it comes to one of the hottest issues in the state – access – Albus has taken a controversial stance.

“There is no access problem in Montana,” he said, noting most towns are within a half hour drive of public lands owned by the state or federal government. “It’s access to quality that’s an issue. Until we manage the accessible land we’re going to have issues.”

He said a proposal by an FWP citizen’s elk advisory committee that would make hunters choose either archery or rifle, not both, is a step in the right direction.

“The only way to get game back to accessible areas is to decrease the pressure on them,” Albus said.

Bozeman hunter Gerald Martin agrees that the current practice of issuing a lot of elk tags to hunters is only exacerbating the problem, sending elk to sanctuaries where they reproduce. Yet he also worries about what he sees as a trend toward privatization of wildlife through programs like the 454, giving landowners free bull elk tags for allowing access.

“We’re on a path that’s unsustainable,” he said.

Martin sees making hunters choose a rifle or bow, or restricting where hunters can go, as inevitable. To that end, he’s hopeful the Saturday symposium attendees can agree on some solutions.

“I always believe collaboration with a variety of groups gets you a more desirable agreement,” he said.