Bozeman man killed in rollover crash in Wheatland County

A Bozeman man died Friday afternoon in a rollover crash in Wheatland County.

The 54-year-old was traveling north on U.S. Highway 191 near Harlowton, according to a crash narrative from Montana Highway Patrol. The man, who was driving alone in a Ford F-150, went off the right side of the road near MM 30. The driver overcorrected, sending to pickup truck off the left side of the road.

The truck overturned and went airborne, according to MHP, coming to a stop about 50 feet from the highway. The man was ejected from the cab, and pronounced dead at the scene. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which occurred at 5:45 p.m.

While neither drugs nor alcohol are considered to be factors in the crash, speed is suspected. MHP Trooper Timothy Haymond has been assigned to investigate the crash.

Friday’s fatal crash marks the 42nd death on Montana’s roads so far in 2021. Fatal wrecks are on an increase when compared to years past, according to a weekly fatality report published by MHP.

