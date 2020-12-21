Bozeman, Missoula, Helena lead clean energy effort

Officials from three cities in Montana have united in pushing for more renewable energy sources in the state.

The local governments in Bozeman, Missoula and Helena started an effort to establish a subscriber-based green tariff program with NorthWestern Energy, The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

The program would require the utility to offer more renewable energy sources that customers can choose as their electricity source for a special rate, officials said.

Helena and Missoula have a goal to reach 100% clean electricity by 2030. Bozeman would join the effort if commissioners approve the city's climate plan on Tuesday.

Bozeman sustainability program manager Natalie Meyer said the shared goal shows a "degree of unity around a common desire for renewable energy," but the cities cannot do it alone since electricity options are limited. NorthWestern Energy provides nearly all of the electricity for Bozeman, Helena and Missoula.

Environmental groups have criticized the company for what they say is an insufficient emissions reduction goal and now terminated plans to expand operations at Colstrip power plant.