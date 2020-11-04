 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bozeman woman dies in skiing accident in Bridger Mountains
editor's pick topical alert

Bozeman woman dies in skiing accident in Bridger Mountains

{{featured_button_text}}

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman woman died of injuries suffered in a backcountry skiing accident in the Bridger Mountains north of Bozeman, Gallatin County officials said.

Caroline Lupori of Bozeman and another woman hiked in to ski an area called "The Great One" on Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

The first skier completed the run, which is near Sacajawea Peak, but Lupori fell and suffered traumatic injuries.

Lupori was a native of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where she graduated from high school in 2019, the Steamboat Pilot & Today reported.

0
0
0
4
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

60 Thousand New Cases; 933 New Deaths In U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News