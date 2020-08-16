Bozeman women advanced standing of Black people in Montana

Her sister Belle worked as a domestic servant for the Fielding family, which had a large home on South Willson Avenue. When Ettie Fielding died childless, she left one-third of her estate to Belle, which probably kept the McDonalds fed and clothed in their retirement, Alegria said.

The McDonald sisters may have enjoyed the vote, but they still faced racism, discrimination and being treated as second-class citizens.

In the 1940s and 1950s, the Montana Federation of Colored Women's Clubs became active in supporting civil rights and fighting for an anti-discrimination law.

One member wrote to her legislator that when the clubs' state convention was held in Helena in 1949, not one "first-class hotel or restaurant would serve us, while our sons were fighting in Korea." Another member wrote that dress shops refused to let Black women try on any dresses before purchasing them.

In 1909, Montana had passed a law forbidding marriage between whites and Chinese, Japanese or Black people. It was still on the books until 1953.

Club women fought for an anti-discrimination law, which finally passed in 1955 — but only after all the penalties had been deleted from the bill. It guaranteed equal accommodations in public places for all people, regardless of race, creed or color.