The concrete deck, sidewalks, and parapets have deteriorated so badly on the Yellowstone River Bridge that the National Park Service is proposing to replace the structure.
The bridge, built in the early 1960s, is located on the Northeast Entrance Road near Tower Junction and provides the only year-round link for residents of Cooke City and Silver Gate to Gardiner and beyond in the winter. Highway 212 beyond Cooke City is closed in the winter.
The environmental assessment for the proposed project would evaluate three alternatives:
- No action.
- Replace the bridge with a larger 1,200-foot-long bridge about 500 feet south of its existing location. One mile of new road would be constructed to line up with the new bridge. Following construction, the existing bridge and approximately 1.5 miles of existing road would be removed and the area restored.
- Construct a new bridge directly adjacent to and slightly north of the existing bridge. Following construction, the existing bridge would be removed. The new bridge would be approximately 600 feet long and the road that approaches the bridge would be moved north.
You have free articles remaining.
Alternative 2 and 3 would reconstruct the 24-foot-wide bridge to a 30-foot-paved width, reconfigure, and expand the nearby Yellowstone River Picnic Area, and improve turnouts for vehicles along the road.
The EA is scheduled to be completed by spring 2020. Once complete, the document will be placed on the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment website for public review and comment. A decision on the project should occur by summer 2020.
For more information about this proposal, visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/yrb.