Bridger Foothills fire highlights West Yellowstone airtanker base dispute

Advocates for preserving the West Yellowstone airtanker base for wildland firefighting are using this summer’s devastating Bridger Foothills fire near Bozeman to draw attention to their cause.
“The Bridger fire could have been staffed with more planes and twice the retardant dropped had West Yellowstone been used with the other bases,” said Tommy Roche, a retired wildland firefighter, in an email.
Not true, said a Forest Service official.
Airtankers dispatched from bases in Helena and Billings during the first three days of the Bridger Foothills fire were “the most effective air resource response on the Custer Gallatin in 20-plus years,” said Marna Daley, Custer Gallatin National Forest public affairs officer, in an email. “There wasn’t a moment where suppression efforts were lacking a retardant response. The ability of the Helena and Billings tanker bases to reload was unprecedented, and fire managers were able to get full retardant loads on every tanker drop.”
Bozeman was baking in 89-degree heat on Sept. 4 when a small plume of smoke appeared just below the town’s iconic M.
Built of stones painted white, the large M decorates the side of the Bridger Mountains, just above the Bozeman Fish Technology Center along Bridger Creek. Together, the two areas are the starting point for popular day hikes on several trails that explore the nearby mountainsides.
On Sept. 4 it wasn’t long before the wispy smoke, generated by a lightning strike days earlier, grew into a billowing gray cloud. The fire was quickly consuming timber, shrubs and grasses dried out after a long, sweltering summer.
Despite a quick response by local fire personnel, and aerial retardant drops by airtankers, the fire spread east and then north. By the end of the day, 400 acres were torched. The next day, strong winds boosted the fire farther up the canyon toward Bozeman’s treasured downhill and Nordic ski areas in a valley dotted with homes.
It wasn’t until about a month later that the Bridger Foothills fire was quelled and deemed contained by Forest Service officials, thanks in part to a fall snowstorm. In between the fire’s ignition and dousing, 28 homes were burned along with numerous outbuildings, power poles and 8,224 acres of the timbered Bridger Canyon. The ski areas were spared.
The cost to fight the fire was estimated at $7.2 million.
Roche spent 18 seasons moving up the wildland firefighting food chain — from a hot shot crew, to a helicopter rappel team and then smokejumping. During his career Roche was stationed at the smokejumper base in West Yellowstone. Drawn to the location, he bought a retirement home nearby.
The smokejumper base is located at the airport just outside of the small town that hugs Yellowstone National Park’s western corner. Since 1968 the base was also used by the Forest Service as a staging area for airtankers. At the base, the airtankers are refueled and loaded with retardant to protect the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, an area spanning three states — Idaho, Montana and Wyoming — and seven national forests.
In 1988, the year of the dramatic Yellowstone fires, the base saw 471 missions that delivered 999,000 gallons of retardant.
Last year, the Forest Service decided to stop stationing airtankers at the base. The agency defended the closure based on an independent analysis that found the landing strip too short and the high elevation too constricting to accommodate larger airtankers. The base’s high elevation, combined with temperatures above 69 degrees, would limit the amount of retardant the tankers could carry, the analysis said.
The Forest Service also said permanent bases in Helena, Billings and Pocatello could serve the same area as the West Yellowstone base with “comparable response times.”
A Freedom of Information Act request, filed more than a year ago by West Yellowstone airtanker base manager Billy Bennett, for the Forest Service’s airtanker study has not been fulfilled.
“In my opinion, I do not believe the study exists!” Bennett wrote in an email. “No one admits to ever having seen it.”
The decision to halt use of the base sparked Roche’s anger, prompting letters to the editor of local newspapers, lobbying of local, state and federal officials. He said the base was inexpensive to operate and could have been used to more quickly respond to fires in the region, like the one that broke out in the Bridger Mountains next to Bozeman in September.
“It’s better to have more than less,” he said, “especially when it comes to fires.”
His arguments were backed by letters from an airtanker pilot and a fact sheet refuting the Forest Service’s arguments written by Bennett, the base’s former manager. So far their pleas haven’t changed the Forest Service’s decision. At best, the agency said if there’s an immediate need for the West Yellowstone airport’s facilities, a mobile base could be set up.
Large planes dispatched from airtanker bases for firefighting are known as LATS (Large Air Tankers) and VLATs (Very Large Air Tankers). VLATS like the DC-10 and Boeing 747-400 can travel at 350 to 450 mph, respectively, and carry retardant loads weighing 84,600 to 162,000 pounds. They are typically dispatched in an attempt to halt a fire’s spread or to save structures.
According to the Forest Service’s own research, the retardant drops are effective about 80% to 85% of the time, usually most successfully when ground crews can intervene to help along the retardant line.
“Air tankers can be effective under the right conditions,” said Bill Gabbert, a former wildland firefighter who created the website FireAviation.com.
But if it’s too windy, or the big planes can’t fly low and slow, their value is lessened.
A 2008 L.A. Times story questioned the effectiveness of the large planes in helping wildland firefighters. Not only are they expensive, costing up to $5,000 an hour to fly in addition to $25,000 a day to keep on call (these are 2008 figures), their use in large wildland fires was sometimes television theater. Politicians in California and Idaho demanded airtanker use in what has become known as “CNN drops,” meant to look effective even if not helping to douse the fire.
“Sometimes politicians put a lot of pressure on an agency … to do something even though the airtankers might not be effective under those circumstances,” Gabbert said.
The Forest Service does not own any airtankers, instead contracting with companies to fulfill its firefighting needs. In 2012 the price of a Very Large Airtanker could cost $50,000 a day and $22,000 an hour when flying, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
In 2018, the Forest Service spent about $607 million on all of its contract aircraft. More than half that total was spent on helicopters with about $147.5 million going to a fleet of 26 airtankers, according to the agency.
When it’s your home in the path of a quick-moving fire, none of the expense or reliability of an airtanker retardant drop may seem worth questioning. Firefighters employ numerous other tactics to protect houses — from removing fuel to wrapping homes in fire-protecting blankets, from squirting them with fire-retardant foam to deploying engine crews. Even these measures can sometimes prove hopeless in the face of a hot, fast-moving fire.
Homes are also being destroyed by wildfires because more people are building homes in rural settings, what’s known as the Wildland Urban Interface, or WUI (pronounced woo-eee). Attempts to encourage Firewise practices, a national program that urges landowners to fireproof their homes, has been successful but is reliant on homeowners to take the initiative.
In 2018 alone, more than 25,000 structures were destroyed by wildland fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association, more than 18,000 of which were homes. California, with its devastating annual blazes, led the nation for the number of structures lost.
“Doing things the way we’ve always been doing them does not make any sense,” Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said recently.
The senator proposed creating a commission to recommend mitigation policies to Congress. His colleagues, Montanan Steve Daines and Californian Dianne Feinstein, have already pushed for national legislation to address forest fires. Their plan includes increasing forest management using crews specifically developed and trained for the work, as well as a center to train firefighters about prescribed fires and mechanical thinning.
Since the decision to close the West Yellowstone airtanker base, the Forest Service was awarded $1.2 million to upgrade the airport for the smokejumpers it has stationed there. In the past, when not dispatched to fires, some of those jumpers helped refuel airtankers with retardant.
The loss of the West Yellowstone base means multi-million dollar homes built in places like Big Sky Resort, the Madison Valley and Jackson, Wyoming — as well as historic structures inside Yellowstone National Park — are not as well protected if a wildland fire ignites, Roche argued.
“It’s a silly thing to cut back on,” he said.
