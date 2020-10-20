Bridger Foothills fire highlights West Yellowstone airtanker base dispute

The decision to halt use of the base sparked Roche’s anger, prompting letters to the editor of local newspapers, lobbying of local, state and federal officials. He said the base was inexpensive to operate and could have been used to more quickly respond to fires in the region, like the one that broke out in the Bridger Mountains next to Bozeman in September.

“It’s better to have more than less,” he said, “especially when it comes to fires.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His arguments were backed by letters from an airtanker pilot and a fact sheet refuting the Forest Service’s arguments written by Bennett, the base’s former manager. So far their pleas haven’t changed the Forest Service’s decision. At best, the agency said if there’s an immediate need for the West Yellowstone airport’s facilities, a mobile base could be set up.

Response

Large planes dispatched from airtanker bases for firefighting are known as LATS (Large Air Tankers) and VLATs (Very Large Air Tankers). VLATS like the DC-10 and Boeing 747-400 can travel at 350 to 450 mph, respectively, and carry retardant loads weighing 84,600 to 162,000 pounds. They are typically dispatched in an attempt to halt a fire’s spread or to save structures.