Bridger Foothills fire near Bozeman grows in warm, windy weather Sunday

BOZEMAN — A wildfire that has forced evacuations in southern Montana continued to spread Sunday in warm, dry and windy weather, fire officials said.

The Bridger Foothills Fire northeast of Bozeman started Friday, spreading to about 200 acres by the end of the day. On Saturday, it swelled to 10.9 square miles, or roughly 7,000 acres, because of the warm and windy conditions.

Officials said Sunday that the fire has destroyed some structures but the amount of damage was not clear yet. Authorities were still too busy reacting to the fire but planned to gather more information about the damage on Monday, Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said during a virtual community meeting.

All roads and trails in the Bridger and Bangtail mountains have been closed because of the fire, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

Late Thursday, Gov. Steve Bullock issued an executive order declaring a state of fire emergency due to extremely hazardous wildland fire conditions throughout Montana. It allows the governor to spend money and mobilize additional state resources, including the Montana National Guard, to combat the fires.