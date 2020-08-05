Bridger wind farm could be finished by end of year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A large Montana wind farm near Bridger is on track for completion by year’s end.

The towers for PacifiCorp’s Pryor Mountain Wind project have arrived by train at the Montana Rail Link yard in Laurel and are making their way to Bridger, confirmed Spencer Hall, of PacifiCorp.

“We’ve got a lot of action out there. We’ve got four structures that are already being put up. Over the next couple weeks, there are going to be a lot more. I think there’s going to be 10 in the next week or two,” Hall said. “Folks in the area can expect see a lot of trucks going by.”

PacifiCorp’s first investment in Montana renewable energy is a 114-turbine project that at its peak will employ 300 workers. At 240 megawatts of installed capacity, Pryor Mountain Wind will be the largest wind farm spinning in Montana. Its customers will be out of state.

The $406 million project is the part of Oregon-headquartered PacifiCorp’s move to add 7,000 megawatts of renewable energy to its portfolio by 2025. PacifiCorp is pivoting away from coal power to renewable energy and battery storage, which is cheaper.

Last month, the utility agreed to be financially ready to exit Montana’s Colstrip Power Plant and the Jim Bridger plant in Wyoming by 2023.