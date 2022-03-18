Broadus teen killed in Powder River County crash

A teenager was killed in Powder River County and two people were injured after a wreck on U.S. Highway 212 earlier this month.

A 15-year-old boy from Broadus was driving a Chevy Camaro east on Highway 212 on March 7, according to a statement from Montana Highway Patrol. He had three passengers, two 13-year-olds and an 11-year-old. The four were traveling behind a diesel flatbed truck through Powder River County.

Near mile marker 77, the driver of the Camaro attempted to go around the flatbed by passing in in the westbound lane. The car collided head-on with another diesel traveling west, according to MHP. The flatbed truck also struck the rear end of the westbound diesel.

First responders pronounced the 15-year-old dead while transporting him to a hospital. One passenger, a 13-year-old girl, was flown to Salt Lake City for emergency care, MHP reported. The two remaining passengers were taken to an area hospital, but were not seriously injured in the crash. All four were reportedly wearing seat belts.

The driver of the westbound diesel, a 70-year-old man from Gillette, Wyoming, was treated for injuries. The 56-year-old man driving the flatbed truck was not harmed.

Neither drugs, alcohol nor speed are suspected to be factors in the crash, which happened near Broadus. The road conditions were reported to be dry.

A Wyoming woman died while driving on a rural road in Powder River County on March 3, MHP previously reported. The 58-year-old was driving alone in a pickup truck on Bay Horse Creek Road when the truck went off the road and overturned.

At least 17 people have died so far in 2022 on Montana’s roads, according to the latest crash data from MHP, down from the 32 fatalities reported during this same time last year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.