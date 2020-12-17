Broadview wind and solar farm gets new owner

“I think it’s the largest substation in Montana,” said Mark Klein, Broad Reach managing partner and chief operating officer. “There’s two different voltages, 230 (kilovolts), which is basically the backbone transmission system for NorthWestern Energy. And then the 500 kV, which is basically the main trunk line coming out of Colstrip for exporting to Washington and Oregon. The significance is market access, particularly out of state for export.”

There is enough existing transmission capacity to accommodate the project. There is expected to be more in coming years as Pacific NorthWest utilities with a majority ownership in the transmission line and Colstrip Power Plant pivot to renewable energy. In Washington state, utilities are required to pivot to renewable energy and away from coal power by 2025.

The new project would be the first pairing of wind and solar in Montana. Broad Reach is also a big developer of wind and solar backed by battery storage, which allows energy to flow onto the grid during times of peak demand when energy prices are more favorable and also when the sun isn’t shining and the wind doesn’t blow.

In June, the company announced it was building 15 stand-alone battery storage projects in Texas, with an eye on charging the batteries when market power was priced low and selling the energy when prices were higher.