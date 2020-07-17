Broadwater county attorney: Mask up for your neighbors, not 'because the governor ordered'

Amid backlash around the state to a new order requiring masks be worn in certain public places, sheriffs are encouraging best practices but reiterating that citations or even arrests won’t be made unless the case extends into the criminal realm.
The public health order issued Wednesday requires masks to be worn inside buildings that are open to the public and at outdoor gatherings of 50 or more people where social distancing is not followed or not possible.
Exemptions are included for children younger than age 5, for anyone eating or drinking inside a restaurant or bar, or in cases when it’s impractical or unsafe, such as during strenuous exercise.
It applies to any county with at least four active cases of COVID-19 and expires when the statewide declaration of emergency ends.
Pushback to masking requirements has been vocal and heated at times. In Gallatin County, a meeting planned for Tuesday on a proposed mask order for the county — a day before Bullock issued his order — was postponed because people declined to watch and wait from an overflow room, violating public health directives on gathering sizes. Many carried signs opposing masking requirements, The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.
A letter issued Thursday and signed by 38 sheriffs urges Montanans to wash their hands, wear a mask, avoid large gatherings and practice social distancing. (No sheriffs expressed opposition to the letter but not all were able to read it in time to sign, according to Nanette Gilbertson, of the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association.)
“Personal responsibility is the only way we can keep our vulnerable citizens safe and our economy open,” read a portion of the statement.
But the statement also noted the limits of the directive, saying it did not require law enforcement to issue citations or arrest anyone violating the directive.
The most often cited example of when a violation would require law enforcement is when a person enters a private business unmasked and refuses to leave or put on a face covering.
“We would respond, we would give them the opportunity to go ahead and leave, or put a mask on, either way,” said Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.
If the person refused to comply, they would be cited for trespassing.
Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito said his office has been tracking complaints about alleged public health violations since the start of the pandemic and issuing warning and education letters. His office can file a complaint in Justice Court if it deems the case serious enough. He said none have warranted that yet, but a few have come close.
Complaints from the public about a lack of compliance with the masking order will be handled by county attorneys and public health officials.
Enforcement of the mask mandate is similar to enforcement of the stay-at-home order. Fines are possible in certain circumstances, but police and prosecutors are urging the public to comply voluntarily and said education would be the first response.
Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson said he’s received calls from constituents after the mask order was issued saying they plan to flout the order by showing up to public meetings without a mask.
He echoed Bullock, Republican Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, and other public officials in saying the masking directive is indeed constitutional. Swanson said it should be followed as "a courtesy for your neighbors.”
“Do it as a matter of personal responsibility,” Swanson said. “Don’t do it because the governor ordered you to. Do it because it’s the right thing to do."
But Swanson said the rollout of the mask order didn’t give him or others in charge of enforcing it enough time to prepare. Locally, he’s worried the new enforcement responsibility will overburden the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office, which he said has been responding to an increasing number of calls this year.
Swanson and other county attorneys, as well as some members of the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, had opposed the move. Swanson said that on a call roughly a week and a half before the directive was issued, he told Bullock’s office he worried that a mask order would further politicize the issue and that simply urging people to wear one and educating them about the need to do so would be more effective.
"As I told Gov. Bullock last week, a mask order may further divide our state along unnecessary political and ideological lines, and may undermine our success against Coronavirus,” Swanson said in a written statement.
In an emailed response on Friday, Bullock spokeswoman Erin Loranger issued the following statement.
"Gov. Bullock heard these concerns directly from law enforcement and that's exactly why the enforcement section of the directive focuses on education. We are confident most Montanans will follow this directive and that enforcement will be reserved for only the most serious cases where the public is at risk. Many Montanans have already made mask wearing a habit, and as cases have quickly increased over the last weeks, it's critical that all Montanans mask up to keep one another safe and support businesses as they work to stay open. We appreciate the Sheriffs stepping up to educate folks and keep their constituents safe."
In the last month, active COVID-19 cases have jumped from 55 to more than 1,000, a point noted in Bullock's mask order.
