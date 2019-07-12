LAKE PARK, Minn. — It'll be a good story to tell their great-grandkids: the day what appeared to be a meteorite from thousands of years ago popped up in a field on Grandpa's farm in Becker County, Minnesota.
Elvin Anderson, 93, and his brother Clifford, 96, call a farmhouse near Lake Park their home. Lake Park is about 30 mils east of Fargo, North Dakota. For the last few days, the two brothers have been talking about the mystery object found in one of their fields this past week.
While riding a four-wheeler, Elvin's son Steve hit something heavy. It turned out to be a 12-pound rock of uncertain origin.
"He brought it home, and he said, 'That is a funny-looking rock.' I took a look at it and I thought — that looks like it could be a meteorite," Anderson said.
The rock is ferrous, dense, and magnetic, which Anderson demonstrated by hanging his shop magnet nearby.
After some personal research and calls to scientists at North Dakota State University, Anderson learned it was a chunk of rock left over from the Ice Age, deposited as glaciers melted and formed lakes and fields across the region.
And there may be more in the rock than iron — NDSU scientists also plan to check it for fossils.
Now the question remains, are more chunks out in the field? The brothers have time to think about it. At 93 and 96, they have a while longer to go — their mother lived to be 102.