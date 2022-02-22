Brucellosis found in Gallatin County livestock

A Gallatin County animal has tested positive for brucellosis, a disease that causes cows to miscarry and poses health challenges to Montana's beef economy.

State Veterinarian Marty Zaluski on Tuesday said the animal tested positive in January during routine herd testing. The state does not identify whether the animal was domestic bison or bovine to preserve the privacy of the ranch.

The ranch herd has been quarantined. The animal that tested positive has been killed.

“What I can tell you is, since 2016 we’ve had three cattle and two bison,” test positive, Zaluski said.

The last time Gallatin County had a positive brucellosis test was 2016, the veterinarian said. The current animal likely had some wildlife exposure, possibly with some with elk afterbirth.

Gallatin County is part of a Montana’s Designated Surveillance Area, a multi-county region where brucellosis is tightly monitored, and isolated instances are tolerated. The surveillance counties are located near Yellowstone National Park where brucellosis is present in wildlife and untreatable.

Almost all of Montana calves are shipped out of state to be fattened and slaughtered. The Greater Yellowstone Region is the nation's last known source of brucellosis, a livestock disease, once problematic for dairy operations, that spread to wildlife. In addition to causing cows to miscarry, the disease can create undulant fever in humans. States receiving Yellowstone-area cattle previously objected to accepting the animals without vaccinations and clean bills of health, which are now standard.

In the last state fiscal year, more than 94,000 brucellosis tests were done on Montana livestock, mostly in the surveillance are, where there are 445 herds totaling about 120,000 animals, according to the Montana Department of Livestock. The annual cost of the testing is $973,000.

Prior to the creation of the DSA, Montana cattle were vulnerable to bans on shipment out of state related to brucellosis.

